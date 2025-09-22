Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Brilliant Minds

Brilliant Minds Season 2: Our S02E01: "The Phantom Hook" Preview

With NBC and Michael Grassi's Zachary Quinto-starring Brilliant Minds returning tonight, here's our preview for S02E01: "The Phantom Hook."

As promised, we're adding NBC and series creator Michael Grassi's Zachary Quinto-starring Brilliant Minds into our weekly preview rotation, so we apologize in advance as we get ourselves set up. Following up on this past weekend, we've got a look at what's ahead for Dr. Wolf (Quinto) and his team at Bronx General. For tonight's season opener, S02E01: "The Phantom Hook," we have an official overview, image gallery, sneak peek (with guest star Porsha Williams), and teaser. In addition, we have the official overview for next week's episode, S02E02: "The Contestant."

Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 Previews

Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 1: "The Phantom Hook" – Dr. Wolf helps an MMA fighter with mysterious symptoms. Dr. Pierce considers a career outside of Bronx General.

Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 2: "The Contestant" – A reality show contestant lands at the hospital with an unusual delusion. Dr. Pierce fights for her future at Bronx General.

Inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks, season two continues to follow Dr. Wolf and his team at Bronx General as they delve into medical mysteries of the mind. Ultimately, they come face-to-face with the question: Who deserves care? The series stars Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus, and Al Calderon.

Michael Grassi serves as writer and executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Lee Toland Krieger, DeMane Davis, Jasmine Russ, Henrik Bastin, Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis, and Shefali Malhoutra also executive produce. Berlanti Productions, Fabel Entertainment, The Imaginarium, Grassi Productions, and Tavala produce NBC's Brilliant Minds in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

