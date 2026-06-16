Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Titan, Vault | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, absolute flash, Absolute Green Arrow, anticipated titles
Absolute Batman/Flash/Green Arrow Top The 50 Most Anticipated Comics
Absolute Batman, Absolute Flash and Absolute Green Arrow Top The 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week
Article Summary
- Absolute Batman #21 leads the week’s 50 most anticipated comics, kicking off a dominant DC Comics Absolute Week.
- Absolute Flash #16 and Absolute Green Arrow #2 complete a DC top three, signaling major reader heat for the line.
- Nightwing #139 and Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #52 keep DC rolling ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #31.
- The full Top 50 spans Marvel, Image, BOOM!, IDW and more, with Batman, X-Men, Hellboy and Spider-Man in play.
DC Comics sees Absolute Batman, Absolute Flash and Absolute Green Arrow take the top three of the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for tomorrow, with Nightwing and World's Finest pushing Amazing Spider-Man Aunt May revelations way back… this is Absolute Week folks!
- Absolute Batman #21 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Absolute Flash #16 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Absolute Green Arrow #2 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Nightwing #139 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Batman / Superman: World's Finest #52 — DC Comics — $3.99
- The Amazing Spider-Man #31 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #10 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Uncanny X-Men #30 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- New Titans #36 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Lobo #4 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Something Is Killing the Children #48 — BOOM! Studios — $4.99
- Batwoman #4 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Deathstroke: The Terminator #4 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Punisher #5 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- G.I. Joe #23 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Superman Unlimited #14 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Odin #2 — Image Comics — $3.99
- X-Men United #4 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Spider-Man: Long Way Home #1 — Marvel Comics — $5.99
- Catwoman #88 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Magik and Colossus #5 — Marvel Comics — $3.99
- If Destruction Be Our Lot #2 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Redcoat #18 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Sorcerer Supreme #7 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #2 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Inglorious X-Force #6 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- End of Life #5 — DC Comics — $3.99
- The Walking Dead Deluxe #139 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Sonic the Hedgehog #87 — IDW Publishing — $4.99
- Imperial Guardians #4 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Supernatural #8 — Dynamite — $4.99
- Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event #3 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Of the Earth #2 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Wonder Man #4 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- What If…? Thor #1 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Predator: Bloodshed #5 — Marvel Comics — $3.99
- Hello Darkness #22 — BOOM! Studios — $5.99
- 616 Day: Marvel Mystery Bag Featuring Doom #1 — Marvel Comics — $14.99
- The Trillion Dollar Kid #1 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Super Creepshow #4 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Gun Honey: Doubles Down #1 — Titan Comics — $4.99
- Thundarr the Barbarian #5 — Dynamite — $4.99
- Deadly Hands of K'un-lun #5 — Marvel Comics — $3.99
- Adventure Time #14 — Oni Press — $4.99
- Excommunicated #2 — Vault Comics — $3.99
- Smile: For the Camera #4 — IDW Publishing — $4.99
- Star Trek: The Last Starship #8 — IDW Publishing — $4.99
- Catacomb of Torment #12 — Oni Press — $4.99
- Concrete: Stars Over Sand #1 — Dark Horse Comics — $4.99
- Hellboy in Love: Obsidian #1 — Dark Horse Comics — $4.99
The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?