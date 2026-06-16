Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Titan, Vault | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, absolute flash, Absolute Green Arrow, anticipated titles

Absolute Batman/Flash/Green Arrow Top The 50 Most Anticipated Comics

Absolute Batman, Absolute Flash and Absolute Green Arrow Top The 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Article Summary Absolute Batman #21 leads the week’s 50 most anticipated comics, kicking off a dominant DC Comics Absolute Week.

Absolute Flash #16 and Absolute Green Arrow #2 complete a DC top three, signaling major reader heat for the line.

Nightwing #139 and Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #52 keep DC rolling ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #31.

The full Top 50 spans Marvel, Image, BOOM!, IDW and more, with Batman, X-Men, Hellboy and Spider-Man in play.

DC Comics sees Absolute Batman, Absolute Flash and Absolute Green Arrow take the top three of the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for tomorrow, with Nightwing and World's Finest pushing Amazing Spider-Man Aunt May revelations way back… this is Absolute Week folks!

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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