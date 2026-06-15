Posted in: Disney+, Fox, TV | Tagged: the simpsons

The Simpsons: Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition Couch Gag Gets Real

The couch gag for The Simpsons: Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition gets real. No, seriously. Like REALLY real, in a cool yet disturbing way.

Article Summary The Simpsons returns to Disney+ this summer with three new episodes, led by Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition.

Disney+ dropped the Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition couch gag, offering a creepy, hyper-real Simpsons twist.

Betty Gilpin, Laufey, and Tegan and Sara guest-star in The Simpsons double episode streaming June 17.

Disney+ also set July 3 for Simpsley and August 26 for Yellow Mirror, expanding The Simpsons summer slate.

Near the end of May, fans of the iconic, long-running animated series learned that The Simpsons would be returning to Disney+ with three new episodes over the summer. This week, Betty Gilpin, Laufey, and Tegan and Sara guest-star in the double episode "Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition" (check out the trailer above and the poster below). In July and August, we have two full-length episodes: "Simpsley" on July 3rd and "Yellow Mirror" on August 26th. To help set the mood, the folks over at the streaming service and The Simpsons were kind enough to post the opening couch gag for "Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition" – and we have that waiting for you below.

Here's a look at the very unique opening couch gag for The Simpsons Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition, set to hit Disney+ this Wednesday, June 17th:

Things look a little different in Springfield. This couch gag has us excited to stream The Simpsons Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition June 17, exclusively on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/jCaxXnTbzm — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) June 15, 2026 Show Full Tweet

"Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition" (June 17th): Homer and Marge's fun couples' date night goes off the rails when Marge learns Homer left the kids unsupervised with only the doorbell camera as a babysitter. Frustrated with her imperfect husband, a tipsy Marge stirs up a trilogy of fantasies of a different Homer.

"Simpsley" (July 3rd): "When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she's tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle. But there's a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner's clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. Lies, lust, and Italian lira are abound.

"Yellow Mirror" (August 26th): A defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie. The Simpsons struggle to find the light through two dark tales of the curious and bizarre.

The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation from creator Matt Groening, developed by James L. Brooks, Groening, and Sam Simon, and executive-produced by Brooks, Groening, and showrunner Matt Selman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!