Britt Baker Challenges Saraya to Tag Match with Mystery Opponent

AEW is headed to Los Angeles in the new year, which The Chadster feels is extremely unfair. WWE has held many shows in Los Angeles so it could definitely be considered WWE's territory, and AEW is encroaching on it with the episode of AEW Dynamite planned for January 11th. You would never see WWE do something as rude as to encroach on someone elses's territory. But Tony Khan has never cared much for decorum, and on last night's episode of Dynamite, Khan revealed the first match scheduled to take place at Dynamite in LA in January 11th. At that show, Britt Baker will team up with Jamie Hayter to take on Saraya and a mystery partner that Saraya must enlist before the show. Let The Chadster tell you why every single thing about this is unfair to WWE and disrespectful to the wrestling business as a whole.

First of all, you have Saraya, who literally stabbed Triple H in the back when she left WWE and signed with AEW. Then you have Britt Baker, who disrespectfully became a star outside of WWE, without their help. You have Jamie Hayter tagging with Baker, the popular women's champion who got over with the audience with her skills. And then there's this mystery opponent, who will probably be another former WWE star stabbing Triple H in the back. It's all just so unfair!

The Chadster is beyond livid about the situation. Every waking moment is filled with thoughts of Tony Khan and his heinous plan to sabotage The Chadster's life. The Chadster has become so consumed with anger that he can't concentrate on anything else. He's even having difficulty sleeping, as visions of Khan and his money-making schemes dance in his head. The Chadster is even having problems in his personal life. He used to be a loving husband, but now he's constantly bickering with his wife over AEW and Tony Khan. She's always texting with that guy Gary, and The Chadster is convinced Khan is behind it. His wife doesn't understand why he's so angry and frustrated all the time, and it's causing a strain on their relationship. The Chadster is begging Tony Khan to stop using his billions of dollars to persecute him. Khan has enough money to do whatever he pleases, and The Chadster is desperate for him to stop using it to make life difficult for him. He's pleading for Khan to call off the match in Los Angeles and leave him in peace.

Sadly, Tony Khan probably won't listen to The Chadster and will move forward with the January 11th Dynamite match between the team of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya and her mystery partner. But before AEW Dynamite gets to LA, next week's episode of the show is branded Winter is Coming. At that show, Ricky Starks will challenge MJF for both the AEW World Championship and the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Also on Dynamite next week, The Elite vs. Death Triangle Best of Seven Trios Series will continue, and House of Black will be in action. And before that, on AEW Rampage this Friday, Tony Khan continues to pull out all the stops to make the show a success while diminishing the importance of WWE. Hikaru Shida will defend her WAVE Championship against The Bunny, Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against a mystery partner of Kip Sabian's choosing, and Jon Moxley will fight Konosuke Takeshita, as if we haven't seen enough of him already. Meanwhile, House of Black and Lee Moriarty and W. Morrissey will also appear, and we'll hear from Athena and Tay Melo and Ruby Soho, but there isn't any acknowledgement of WWE's own plans for that same Friday on WWE Smackdown. It's just another example of Tony Khan's anti-WWE agenda that The Chadster can't stand.

