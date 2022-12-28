Buffy: David Boreanaz on Angel Success, Sarah Michelle Gellar Reunion

There was so much good stuff coming out of The Summit host Josh Horowitz's interview with Paramount+'s SEAL Team star David Boreanaz regarding his time on Buffy the Vampire Slayer with co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers) and his own spinoff series as Angel. This time around, Boreanaz explains how being in his mid-20s made it easier to handle the success that came from playing the vampire with a soul (even when you have a milk mustache and legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz wants to take your picture). Following that, Boreanaz discusses if his kids have seen his BTVS/Angel work and if an on-screen reunion was in the cards for Boreanaz and Gellar (with the latter's Wolf Pack also on Paramount+). His response about the two teaming together behind the camera for a genre series was an interesting one- make sure to check that out.

Along with the "Buffy"/Angel conversations (beginning at 11:05 & 19:00 minute marks), Boreanaz and Horowitz also discuss Bones and Paramount+'s SEAL Team. On the personal front, the actor opens up about his athletic day, work on behalf of veterans on SEAL Team & much more:

Buffy Star David Boreanaz on Angel & Meeting Sarah Michelle Gellar

"I remember reading the breakdown. It was like… this vampire with a soul. He was 240-something years old, and he's kinda like the 'Joe Louis' of fighters. You can knock him down, but he's always gonna get back up… right? And I really identified with the fighter aspect of it," Boreanaz shared as he explained what it was about Angel that attracted him to the role and allowed him to connect with the character. "Like, a character who's gonna get back up no matter how many times he gets knocked down. So that was my kind of mantra going into that process of being cast for that role."

As for meeting Gellar for the first time on the set, it didn't take long for Boreanaz to be impressed by his co-star. "I meet Sarah for the first time on the set the day before I'm supposed to shoot the next day. And I remember walking into the set, it was very low ceilings, and there was a fight sequence going on, and there was Sarah, kind of in the distance. And, you know, I met her, and I was just amazed at how they just finished doing a scene, and the crew was breaking up and moving, and there she was. She was so bubbly and energetic and very kind. And there I am… just holding my cool, right? Just like, just whatever you do, you've been there, you've done that. Don't ever show your weaknesses, right? I'm like… I'm dying on the inside. I go, 'Yeah, you know, see you tomorrow at work… it's gonna be great.' I've never really done this before, ever in my life, right? So getting that job was huge," the actor shared. Now here's a look at an excerpt from the full interview:

Loved reminiscing with David Boreanaz about his non-stop 25 years in TV on my @paramountplus series, THE SUMMIT. And of course it all began with BUFFY. pic.twitter.com/iaKS06nAwz — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 23, 2022 Show Full Tweet