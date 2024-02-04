Posted in: CW, TV, YouTube | Tagged: angel, btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer, David Boreanaz, sarah michelle gellar

Buffy Flashback (1999): Gellar, Hannigan, Green Discuss "The Prom"

In this 1999 flashback, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan & Seth Green discuss Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode "The Prom" from the set.

After a conversation with Buffy's (Sarah Michelle Gellar) mother, Joyce (Kristine Sutherland), Angel (David Boreanaz) makes the decision to break up with Buffy for the sake of her future happiness – adding that he plans on leaving Sunnydale once the big-bad smackdown is over. A senior prom and way too many hellhounds later, the episode ends on a rare uplifting note, with Sunnydale High finally giving Buffy the recognition that she deserved for the sacrifices that she's made as their protector. And though he claimed that it didn't change how things were between them, Angel arrives in time (and in a tux) to give Buffy an amazing prom dance. We have a feeling that we don't need to tell you that was "The Prom" (directed by David Solomon and written by Marti Noxon) we were describing, the 20th episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 3 (May 11, 1999).

Following up on Gellar & Boreanaz honoring the episode over social media (more on that in a minute), Entertainment Tonight has reached into its massive video archive for a special treat. In the clip above, we get a chance to check out Gellar, Alyson Hannigan (Willow), and Seth Green (OZ) discuss the beloved episode from the set in the midst of filming. While Gellar shares how it feels filming Buffy's prom night after Gellar missed her own to attend the 1995 Daytime Emmy Awards, Green shares how wearing a dress to his own prom became a "point of controversy."

Last week, Boreanaz made it clear that "The Prom" is an episode that stuck with him, sharing a screencap from Buffy & Angel's dance with the caption, "Time stands still. In a moment. #AngelBuffy." Not long after, Gellar checked in with a response that led to a brief exchange that had our inner geeks high-fiving:

Here's a look at Boreanaz's post, sharing a look back at a moment that was both heartwarming and heartbreaking:

In Evan Ross Katz's Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts, the author had a chance to speak with Gellar about the idea of rebooting the series. In the following excerpt, Gellar shares her idea on the best way to approach a return to the "Buffy" universe, as well as who she believes would be the best Slayer for this generation (clue: fans of Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home will be very, very happy). "I think they've left the door open in a wonderful way because I do think it would be interesting to see how someone born with that power does fend in this modern world and what the new demons are. The way 'Buffy' was left- that every girl who wants the power has it- you can still tell the story of a Slayer, but maybe it's not Buffy," Gellar explained. "Because Buffy's story was of that time. So maybe it's a different Slayer, and in that case, I'm all for it because I'd be certainly interested to see how you handle being a Chosen One now and what injustices you are fighting and what the demons represent." And who does Gellar see as being this generation's main Slayer? "I vote ['Euporia' star] Zendaya," she responded.

