Buffy the Vampire Slayer Saved Lives; Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Proof Did you know Buffy Summers helped save a family in real life? Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a look at how the series finale did some good.

After spending the past week covering the Buffy the Vampire Slayer lovefest between series star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Wolf Pack) and her one-episode co-star Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, The Last of Us), we thought we would be taking a breather from the "Buffyverse" for a little while. But when Gellar presents evidence of how Buffy Summers was able to save one more person before leaving our screens by the end of the May 2003 series finale "Chosen," then how can we resist? Did we mention that she was able to save someone in the real world? Yeah… see what we mean?

In the TikTok video that Gellar shared on Instagram, a son asks his dad to explain how the dad's love for the series and his need to not miss the series finale inspired him to challenge the might of a tornado – even as the rest of the family sheltered in the basement. While we won't spoil the details, let's just say that the series finale put him in the right place at the right time to be a hero to his family.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Looks Back on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"

In a recent profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar shared some additional thoughts on "Buffy," her experiences working on the series, and the seasons/episodes she's hesitant to show her children:

Gellar Has "Come to a Good Place" with Her "Buffy" Years- Just Don't Expect a "Tell-All" Anytime Soon: "I've come to a good place with it, where it's easier to talk about. I'll never tell my full story because I don't get anything out of it. I've said all I'm going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses."

Gellar Hopes "Buffy" Legacy Can Outshine Whedon's Failures: "I'm not the only person facing this, and I hope the legacy hasn't changed. I hope that it gives the success back to the people that put in all of the work. I will always be proud of 'Buffy.' I will always be proud of what my castmates did [and] what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

Gellar Didn't Want Her Children Watching All Seven Seasons: "We watched seasons one through five. "We skipped around a lot on those last two. I have trouble with six. It wasn't appropriate for them at the time, and I just don't want to rewatch it." (Note: the later seasons of "Buffy" included the controversial Buffy/Spike (James Marsters) storyline that involved an attempted rape).