Carnival Row Returns for Final Season This February; Teaser Released

Well, we have some excellent yet bittersweet news to report for fans of Amazon's Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-starring alt-Victorian fantasy drama Carnival Row. On the excellent side, we have a new teaser that confirms the series will be back on February 17th for its second season. And now the bittersweet part, because the second season will also be the show's final season. But as the teaser previews, fans can expect things to "fall into place" before the final credits roll.

With the epic final chapter set for February 17, 2023, here's a look at the official Season 2 teaser for Amazon's Carnival Row:

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Bloom), investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radically new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.

Here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes preview images for the second and final season released back in September 2021, followed by a look back at Bloom as he officially "shaves away" Philo to celebrate the end of a long production:

"Bye bye Philo," Bloom began his Instagram post as he celebrated filming wrap. "I love my job. As actors, we get to go on these remarkable journeys with our characters. Fall in love, fight for our lives, fight for justice, sometimes save the day and other times fall flat on our face. It's all a mirror for life and the myriad of emotions we feel in any one moment or day in the life of these characters… I'm always grateful for the chance to evolve and grow and learn from my characters and all the wonderful people as actors, get to interact with along the way. The crew who work tirelessly and all the cast and supporting cast who've stood out in all kinds of weather to make some very large filmic moments come to life. Its storytelling. It's not rocket science, but it is lightning in a bottle when it works and heartbreaking when it doesn't…and yet it never fails to be an opportunity to learn and grow. What a gift."

Carnival Row is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson (Marvel's Daredevil, The Man in the High Castle), Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets), Sarah Byrd (The Alienist, Strange Angel), Jim Dunn (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Sam Ernst (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Wesley Strick (The Man in the High Castle), and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans). Beacham's A Killing on Carnival Row, on which the project is based, appeared in the very first installment of The Black List in 2005.