CBS Special to Honor Bob Newhart; TBS Sets "Big Bang" Marathon Tribute

TBS has a The Big Bang Theory marathon on Sunday to honor Bob Newhart, and CBS and Entertainment Tonight have a special set for this Monday.

To honor the late Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe award-winning comedy legend Bob Newhart, both CBS and TBS have special television tributes planned in the next few days. On Monday, July 22, CBS will air a new one-hour Entertainment Tonight special, Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter, at 8 pm ET/PT (with the special also available to stream on Paramount+). The day before – Sunday, July 21st – TBS will air a The Big Bang Theory marathon of Newhart's six episodes as Arthur Jeffries, aka Professor Proton – the role that would earn Newhart his first-ever Primetime Emmy Award in 2013. Here's a look at the official overview for the CBS/Entertainment Tonight special – followed by a run down of TBS's TBBT marathon.

Hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's Nischelle Turner, this one-hour tribute honors the late comedian with a look back at his 70-year career, featuring never-before-seen interviews, and his final interview from his home in Los Angeles. The special takes an in-depth look at his journey from accountant to comedian to Hollywood icon, with rare behind-the-scenes footage of Bob on the set of his sitcoms and feature films, from the ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT vault. Included are new and archival interviews with some of Bob's closest friends and co-stars, including Jim Parsons, Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Bateman and Michael Weatherly. The show takes an intimate look inside Bob's personal life and his marriage to the love of his life, Ginnie, with newly revealed stories about how he changed American culture through comedy.

Here's a rundown of the marathon schedule for Sunday, July 21st, on TBS – running from 8 pm-11 pm:

8 pm – 8:30 pm – "The Proton Resurgence" (Season 6, Episode 22)

8:30 pm – 9 pm – "The Proton Displacement" (Season 7, Episode 7)

9 pm – 9:30 pm – "The Proton Transmogrification" (Season 7, Episode 22)

9:30 pm – 10 pm – "The Opening Night Excitation" (Season 9, Episode 11)

10 pm – 10:30 pm – "The Proton Regeneration" (Season 11, Episode 6)

10: 30 pm – 11 pm – "The Planetarium Collision" (Season 12, Episode 5)

