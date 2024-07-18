Posted in: Preview, TNT, TV | Tagged: charmed, preview, Shannen Doherty, tnt

Charmed: TNT Honoring Shannen Doherty with "Best of Prue" Marathon

Running through this Sunday, TNT kicked off a four-day Charmed "Best of Prue" marathon honoring the life of the late Shannen Doherty.

Over this past weekend, the tragic news broke that Charmed, Beverly Hills 90210, and Heathers star Shannen Doherty had passed away at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer. To celebrate her life and career, TNT kicked off a special Charmed marathon earlier today featuring a collection of the "Best of Prue" episodes. Currently going on TNT, the four-day marathon will feature 25 classic episodes (including two that were directed by Doherty: "The Good, the Bad and the Cursed" and "All Hell Breaks Loose"), wrapping up on Sunday, July 21st. Co-starring Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs, the original series chronicles the conflicts and the love among three vastly different sisters and their need to come together to fulfill an ancient witchcraft prophecy. Here's a rundown of the schedule for the next four days:

Thursday, July 18 (6 AM-1 PM)

1. "Something Wicca This Way Comes" (Season 1, Episode 1)

2. "Wicca Envy" (Season 1, Episode 10)

3. "From Fear to Eternity" (Season 1, Episode 13)

4. "Which Prue Is It, Anyway?" (Season 1, Episode 16)

5. "That '70s Episode" (Season 1, Episode 17)

6. "Deja Vu All Over Again" (Season 1, Episode 22)

7. "Morality Bites" (Season 2, Episode 2)

Friday, July 19 (6 AM-12 PM)

8. "The Painted World" (Season 2, Episode 3)

9. "P3 H2O" (Season 2, Episode 8)

10. "Ms. Hellfire" (Season 2, Episode 9)

11. "Awakened" (Season 2, Episode 12)

12. "Murphy's Luck" (Season 2, Episode 16)

13. "Chick Flick" (Season 2, Episode 18)

Saturday, July 20 (6 AM-12 PM)

14. "All Halliwell's Eve" (Season 3, Episode 4)

15. "Sight Unseen" (Season 3, Episode 6)

16. "Primrose Empath" (Season 3, Episode 6)

17. "Sleuthing with the Enemy" (Season 3, Episode 8)

18. "Coyote Piper" (Season 3, Episode 9)

19. "We All Scream for Ice Cream" (Season 3, Episode 10)

Sunday, July 21 (6 AM-12 PM)

20. "The Good, the Bad, and the Cursed" (Season 3, Episode 14)

21. "Death Takes a Halliwell" (Season 3, Episode 16)

22. "Pre-Witched" (Season 3, Episode 17)

23. "Sin Francisco" (Season 3, Episode 18)

24. "Look Who's Barking" (Season 3, Episode 21)

25. "All Hell Breaks Loose" (Season 3, Episode 22)

Charmed Star Shannen Doherty on Preparing for The End

In an episode of her podcast from earlier this year, Doherty addressed how she was preparing for the end and expressed how she wanted to make things "a lot easier" for her mother, Rosa, during the process. "My priority at the moment is my mom. Because it's going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture," the actress explained. During her final months, Doherty expressed her hope that the podcast could somehow educate listeners on important health issues and health matters and how we need to remember that those fighting cancer are still very much alive.

"I just hope that any industry – whether it be the entertainment industry, whether it be banks, whether it be where people are getting jobs – not look at people with stage 4 cancer, with which whatever kind of cancer it is, and count them out and say, 'Well, they're gonna get too tired,' or 'They're not gonna remember this,' or 'They're gonna make mistakes,'" Doherty explained. "I hope that they realize that people with cancer, really with any terminal disease, there's a level of appreciation for every second of every day of your life that you pay attention to detail even more," she continued. "I hope that they realize that… people that are sick like I am need to work desperately because it's what helps us keep going forward."

