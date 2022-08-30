Chicago P.D. Fans Shocked by Jesse Lee Soffer Season 10 Departure News

It appears NBC is in the business of shocking their shows' fanbases with casting changes. Less than a week after the news that Kelli Giddish was departing Law & Order: SVU (with question marks surrounding the decision still left unanswered) comes the news that Jesse Lee Soffer (Det. Jay Halstead) will be departing NBC powerhouse Chicago P.D. during the upcoming 10th season (set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21, at 10 pm ET). Benjamin Levy Aguilar's Intelligence rookie Dante Torres has been promoted from guest-starring to series regular status when the series returns. The news comes as former showrunner Rick Eid shifts focus to Law & Order and FBI, with Gwen Sigan taking over the role. Soffer's departure is hitting fans particularly hard, with the actor having started with the "Chicago" series franchise with Chicago Fire in 2013 before joining the spinoff (as well as making appearances on Chicago Med).

"This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all," Soffer wrote in a tweet confirming the news- here's a look:

This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all ❤️ https://t.co/UeQlHYxMMI — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) August 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates, and our incredible crew," Soffer said in a released statement. "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."