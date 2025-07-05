Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones Star Edi Patterson Discusses Series Legacy

Edi Patterson (Resident Alien) reflected on her time starring in and writing for HBO's The Righteous Gemstones and the show's legacy.

Edi Patterson is a jill-of-all-trades talent since emerging into the scene in 1995, originally in the voiceover scene, starting with the anime feature Legend of Crystania: The Motion Picture. She's made her way through several TV franchises in guest spots with opportunities to join casts with memorable runs on Partners, Black-ish, Vice Principals, We Are Bears, The Fungies, The Last O.G., and The Great North. One of her most memorable roles will always be Judy Gemstone on HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, who often feels underestimated by her family while trying to follow in her mother's footsteps as a singer and star of the church's services, but is prone to outbursts and inappropriate moments of spontaneity. While promoting her role on SYFY/USA's sci-fi comedy Resident Alien, Patterson spoke to Bleeding Cool to reflect on her four-season run on the Danny McBride (who also starred as Jesse Gemstone) series and the legacy she helped build as part of the ensemble cast and writer.

The Righteous Gemstones Star Edi Patterson's Difficult Time Picking a Favorite Judy Moment

Bleeding Cool: You had such an incredible run on 'The Righteous Gemstones. What was your favorite Judy memory?

Oh, man! I mean… Wow, it all lumps in my head, because I also was a writer for all four seasons on the show, and so I wrote a lot of Judy stuff. I also wrote tons of other stuff in the show, but it all becomes a soup of…it was the greatest. I loved the show, I loved Judy. I don't know if I can pick out a favorite, literally every single day that I was there being her was full of elation. I loved her, and I feel like she's in me and will always be.

The Righteous Gemstones follows a family of South Carolina-based televangelists and megachurch pastors led by the widowed Dr. Elijah "Eli" Gemstone II (John Goodman), who's joined by his immature adult children Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin (Adam DeVine). All four seasons, which also stars Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Dermot Mulroney, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, and M. Emmet Walsh, are available to stream on HBO Max.

