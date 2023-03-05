Chris Rock Behind the Scenes, On-Stage in "Selective Outrage" Images Here's a look behind the scenes as well as when Chris Rock was on-stage for Netflix's livestream event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

We're inching up on close to 24 hours since actor/comedian Chris Rock took the stage on Saturday night for Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Netflix's first big leap into live-streaming. And to say that social media is still buzzing about what Rock had to say would be a serious understatement, as you'll see later in this post. With Rock at the top of a lot of conversations this Sunday, we wanted to pass along some looks of Rock in action that were released by the streaming service, as well as some intimate looks behind the scenes at how the highly-anticipated stand-up special event came together:

A Look at Netflix's Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Along with a featurette offering a visual scrapbook of Rock's past year on tour as he prepared for this weekend (you can check it out below), here's a look at some amazing images of Rock and the team as the livestream event came to life:

And here's a look at Rock on stage during his livestream stand-up event, "Selective Outrage":

Chris Rock on Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith & "The Slap"

Look, it's not like Rock didn't cover a number of topics over the course of his Netflix livestream comedy event, ranging from abortion and (like the title suggests) "selective outrage" to ex-royal couple Harry & Meghan and the Kardashians. But it was what Rock was going to say about "The Slap" – when Will Smith took to the Oscars stage last year to slap presenter Rock over a joke that Rock made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith – that had everyone's attention. "You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by 'Shug Smith,' everybody knows, everybody f***ing knows," Rock shared with the crowd. "I got smacked like a year ago… People are like, 'Did it hurt?' I got 'Summertime' ringing in my ears." But when it comes to any sort of sit down with Oprah Winfrey or Stephen Colbert, fans shouldn't hold their breath. "It's never going to happen, I took that shit like [boxer Manny] Pacquiao." Here's a look at some other Smith-related highlights from Rock's act:

Did The Slap Hurt? "Will Smith is a big dude, I am not. Will Smith is shirtless in his movies. If you see me in a movie getting open heart surgery, I got on a sweater. Will Smith played Muhammad Ali… you think I auditioned for that? I played Pookie in 'New Jack City.' I played a piece of corn. Even in animated movies, this motherf***er is bigger – I'm a zebra, he's a shark."

How Smith Inspired the Title, "Selective Outrage": "Will Smith practices 'Selective Outrage.' Everybody knows… I didn't have an 'entanglements' [Red Table talk reference]. I did not have any entanglements. His wife was fucking her son's friend. I normally wouldn't talk about this shit… No one has ever been interviewed by the person who cheated on us on television. Why the f**k would you do that shit? She hurt him way more than she hurt me. Everybody in the world called him a bitch. I tried to call the motherfucker, I tried to call that man and give him my condolences."

Why Rock Didn't Immediately Respond to Slap: "Because I got parents. I was raised. And you know what my parents taught me. Don't fight in front of white people."

Rock Views Smith Differently Now: "I love Will Smith my whole life… he makes great movies. I rooted for Will Smith my whole life. And now I watch [Smith's newest film] 'Emancipation' just so I could watch him get whooped."