Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: chuck todd, NBC News

Chuck Todd Leaving NBC News; Will Pursue New Media Ventures

After nearly 20 years with the news division, Chuck Todd announced that he will be leaving NBC News to pursue new media ventures elsewhere.

Just shy of what would've been his 20th anniversary with NBC News, Chuck Todd has reportedly put the word out that he's wrapping up his run at NBC News and heading off (with his Chuck Toddcast) to new media ventures. "There's never a perfect time to leave a place that's been a professional home for so long, but I'm pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from 'pie in the sky' to 'near reality,'" Todd shared in a memo to NBC News staffers earlier today. "So I'm grateful for the chance to get a jump start on my next chapter during this important moment." There were rumblings over the past few weeks that Todd had already begun looking for a new media home, noting in his memo that he was looking "to continue to share my reporting and unique perspective of covering politics with data and history as important baselines in understanding where we were, where we are and where we're going."

"The media has a lot of work to do to win back the trust of viewers/listeners/readers, and I'm convinced the best place to start is from the bottom up. At my core, I'm an entrepreneur — I spent my first 15 years professionally working for the company that started the political newsletter craze that dominates today. And this is a ripe moment," Todd added, highlighting his interest in creating new media outlets. "The only way to fix this information ecosystem is to stop whining about the various ways the social media companies are manipulating things and instead roll up our collective sleeves and start with local. National media can't win trust back without having a robust partner locally, and trying to game algorithms is no way to inform and report. People are craving community, and that's something national media or the major social media companies can't do as well as local media."

For their part, NBC News issued a statement wishing Todd the best: "We're grateful for Chuck's many contributions to our political coverage during his nearly two-decade career at NBC News and for his deep commitment to 'Meet the Press' and its enduring legacy. We wish him all the best in his next endeavors."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!