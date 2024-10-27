Posted in: Movies, SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: child's play, chucky

Chucky Franchise Fans "Will See Your Favorites Again": Don Mancini

Don Mancini reassured fans that they would see their favorites again and reaffirmed the Chucky franchise's commitment to story continuity.

After a global pandemic and SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, there isn't much going on across the television landscape this year that we could consider surprising. A whole lot of other adjectives, sure – just not surprising. But there have definitely been some exceptions, like SYFY and USA Network announcing that it wouldn't be moving forward on a fourth season of franchise creator Don Mancini's Chucky for a fourth season. Shortly after the third season wrapped and before the bad news hit, fans began an online #RenewChucky campaign, with the cast and creative team keeping hope alive on social media. Even after word got out that the series wouldn't be coming back, Mancini reassured fans that Chucky and the gang's stories are far from over. Earlier today, Mancini reaffirmed that, making it clear that "The 'Chucky' franchise has always prioritized story continuity" while noting that includes stories told "across different media" and promising fans, "You WILL see your favorites again."

Here's Mancini's post from earlier today, which also included a pair of images of some familiar faces from the franchise:

The CHUCKY franchise has always prioritized story continuity, across different media, for decades. You WILL see your favorites again. pic.twitter.com/71WLk6Qhcb — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) October 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"I'm heartbroken over the news that Chucky won't be coming back for a fourth season, but am so grateful for the killer three years we did have," Mancini shared in a statement last month when the cancelation news hit. "I'd like to thank UCP/Syfy/Peacock/Eat the Cat, our awesome cast and Toronto-based crew (the best in the business), and finally, to our amazing fans, a big bloody hug. Your incredible #RenewChucky campaign really warmed Chucky's cold heart. Chucky will return! He ALWAYS come back." To further drive that point, home, here's a look at what Mancini posted:

During an interview with SYFY from back in May, Mancini shared that he had "several" plans in mind if a fourth season does end up happening. "You know, that's one of the nice things about having worked on a franchise for going on 40 years. I spend a lot of time thinking about it," Mancini shared. "So, I have a lot of as yet unrealized ideas and situations and new characters and relationships. So, you know, I don't want to say too much… I have an idea for Season 4 if we get it — fingers crossed — that I'm really excited about. I think it would represent yet another sort of left turn, as we always try to make it. This is quite different. And that's, I think, one of the ways that we keep it fresh."

