Chucky: SYFY, USA Network Cancel "Child's Play" Series After 3 Seasons

After three seasons, SYFY and USA Network canceled the "Child's Play" series Chucky - but creator Don Mancini vows, "HE'LL BE BACK."

Despite a third season that left more than enough cliffhangers for there to be more story to tell, franchise creator Don Mancini and the cast's desire to do more seasons and a fanbase that waged a passionate "Save Our Series" campaign, SYFY and USA Network will not be bringing back Mancini's Chucky for a fourth season. Shortly after the third season wrapped, fans began an online #RenewChucky campaign, with the cast and creative team keeping hope alive on social media.

"I'm heartbroken over the news that Chucky won't be coming back for a fourth season, but am so grateful for the killer three years we did have," Mancini shared in a statement. "I'd like to thank UCP/Syfy/Peacock/Eat the Cat, our awesome cast and Toronto-based crew (the best in the business), and finally, to our amazing fans, a big bloody hug. Your incredible #RenewChucky campaign really warmed Chucky's cold heart. Chucky will return! He ALWAYS come back." To further drive that point, home, here's a look at what Mancini posted shortly after the news went live:

During an interview with SYFY from back in May, Mancini shared that he had "several" plans in mind if a fourth season does end up happening. "You know, that's one of the nice things about having worked on a franchise for going on 40 years. I spend a lot of time thinking about it," Mancini shared. "So, I have a lot of as yet unrealized ideas and situations and new characters and relationships. So, you know, I don't want to say too much… I have an idea for Season 4 if we get it — fingers crossed — that I'm really excited about. I think it would represent yet another sort of left turn, as we always try to make it. This is quite different. And that's, I think, one of the ways that we keep it fresh."

CHUCKY NEVER ENDS!! … He just respawns. I've said it once and I'll say it again, this series was some of the most fun I've ever had shooting. I'm sad, but excited to see where it goes. RIP — "The Series". — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

