Chucky: SYFY, USA Network Cancel "Child's Play" Series After 3 Seasons
After three seasons, SYFY and USA Network canceled the "Child's Play" series Chucky - but creator Don Mancini vows, "HE'LL BE BACK."
Despite a third season that left more than enough cliffhangers for there to be more story to tell, franchise creator Don Mancini and the cast's desire to do more seasons and a fanbase that waged a passionate "Save Our Series" campaign, SYFY and USA Network will not be bringing back Mancini's Chucky for a fourth season. Shortly after the third season wrapped, fans began an online #RenewChucky campaign, with the cast and creative team keeping hope alive on social media.
"I'm heartbroken over the news that Chucky won't be coming back for a fourth season, but am so grateful for the killer three years we did have," Mancini shared in a statement. "I'd like to thank UCP/Syfy/Peacock/Eat the Cat, our awesome cast and Toronto-based crew (the best in the business), and finally, to our amazing fans, a big bloody hug. Your incredible #RenewChucky campaign really warmed Chucky's cold heart. Chucky will return! He ALWAYS come back." To further drive that point, home, here's a look at what Mancini posted shortly after the news went live:
During an interview with SYFY from back in May, Mancini shared that he had "several" plans in mind if a fourth season does end up happening. "You know, that's one of the nice things about having worked on a franchise for going on 40 years. I spend a lot of time thinking about it," Mancini shared. "So, I have a lot of as yet unrealized ideas and situations and new characters and relationships. So, you know, I don't want to say too much… I have an idea for Season 4 if we get it — fingers crossed — that I'm really excited about. I think it would represent yet another sort of left turn, as we always try to make it. This is quite different. And that's, I think, one of the ways that we keep it fresh."