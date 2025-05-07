Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA: CBS Releases Teaser for Tom Ellis-Starring "FBI" Universe Series

With the "FBI" universe series set to premiere in the fall, Tom Ellis (Lucifer) had a message for fans in a teaser CBS released for CIA.

With Upfronts hitting next week, the networks have been busy putting the finishing touches on their upcoming respective television schedules. Earlier today, CBS released its 2025-2026 primetime schedule, as well as those shows set for the midseason and those set for the 2026-2027 season. One of the shows that was highlighted was the Tom Ellis (Lucifer)-starring CIA. The one-hour crime drama spinoff is set within the "FBI" universe and centers on two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple is assigned to work out of the CIA's New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil. Along the way, they find that their differences may actually be their strength. With the series set to air on Mondays at 10 pm ET beginning this fall, Ellis has a few words to share with fans in the clip above.

"Our 2025-2026 primetime schedule boasts a star-studded lineup of returning hit shows and new exciting series from top creators and producers," shared Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "Coming off another winning season enabled us to make bold scheduling moves and fortify our strong lineup with thematically compatible programs every night of the week for strong viewer flow and to serve as a powerful launch pad for the new shows. Additionally, we're appreciative of our loyal audiences who regularly watch on CBS and Paramount+ and to our creative partners who continue to deliver outstanding content."

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski. Eriq La Salle is set as director and as an executive producer of the first episode.

