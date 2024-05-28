Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: becky lynch, dominik mysterio, Liv Morgan, recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw
Liv Morgan Smooches Dominik Mysterio But USA Network Cuts Footage
The Chadster is cheesed off! 😡 Did the USA Network cut the feed on WWE Raw's juicy ending to help Tony Khan ruin The Chadster's night? 😱
Article Summary
- USA Network cuts off Liv Morgan's kiss with Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw.
- Liv's win over Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring stirs drama.
- The Chadster suspects Tony Khan's hand in USA's broadcast decisions.
- Chadster calls for full coverage of Liv & Dominik's storyline, justice demanded.
🚨🚨🚨 AUUGHH MAN! So unfair! 😡😡😡 The Chadster just can't believe what he witnessed last night on WWE Raw. 😱😱😱 Just when Liv Morgan was about to plant a big ol' smooch on Dominik Mysterio, the dang USA Network cut the feed! 📺📺📺 The Chadster is absolutely convinced that USA Network must be working with that dastardly Tony Khan to cheese The Chadster off! 😠😠😠
The Chadster has been closely following the budding romance between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio for weeks now. 💕💕💕 It all came to a head at WWE King and Queen of the Ring on Saturday, when Mysterio "accidentally" helped Morgan defeat Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's World Championship. 🏆🏆🏆 Mysterio slid a chair into the ring, which was supposed to help Lynch win, since Morgan is an enemy of Mysterio's injured girlfriend, Rhea Ripley. 😈😈😈 But instead, it allowed Morgan to pick up the win and the title! 🎉🎉🎉
Now, The Chadster is no fool. 🧐🧐🧐 When the same "mistake" happens twice, it's hard not to suspect that Mysterio and Morgan are in cahoots. 🤔🤔🤔 But what's even more alarming is the apparent collusion between the USA Network and Tony Khan. 😱😱😱 Why else would they cut the feed just before Morgan laid a passionate kiss on a seemingly reluctant Mysterio? 💋💋💋 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤😤😤
The Chadster was on the edge of his seat, eagerly awaiting the moment when Liv Morgan's lips would meet Dominik Mysterio's. 👄👄👄 But instead, The Chadster was left high and dry, just like the sexual impotence created by Tony Khan and AEW has affected The Chadster's marriage to Keighleyanne. 💔💔💔 Thanks to Tony Khan, instead of dutifully enjoying WWE with The Chadster, she instead could barely stop texting that guy Gary to pay attention to what was going on. 📱📱📱 The Chadster is pretty sure she agreed with him about the whole USA Network/Tony Khan conspiracy, though. 🙄🙄🙄
The Chadster is sure Tony Khan is behind all of this. 🤔🤔🤔 Is he trying to ruin The Chadster's enjoyment of WWE programming by cutting off the juiciest moments? 😡😡😡 Is he trying to drive a wedge between The Chadster and Keighleyanne by making The Chadster even more cheesed off when he's supposed to be enjoying himself? 😓😓😓 The Chadster wouldn't put it past him. 😒😒😒
The Chadster just wants to be able to enjoy his wrestling in peace, without Tony Khan's constant interference. 😩😩😩 Is that too much to ask? 🙏🙏🙏 The Chadster is one of the few unbiased journalists left in the wrestling world, and he won't be silenced by Tony Khan's underhanded tactics. 😤😤😤 The Chadster will continue to report the truth, no matter how much it cheeses him off. 😠😠😠
The Chadster demands that the USA Network stop following Tony Khan's orders and let the fans enjoy the Liv Morgan/Dominik Mysterio storyline in its entirety. 📺📺📺 When Rhea Ripley returns, it's going to be a real soap opera, and The Chadster doesn't want to miss a single moment. 🍿🍿🍿 Tony Khan may think he's clever, but The Chadster is onto him. 🕵️♂️🕵️♂️🕵️♂️ The Chadster will not rest until justice is served and the wrestling world is free from Tony Khan's meddling. 💪💪💪 Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡