Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: becky lynch, dominik mysterio, Liv Morgan, recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

Liv Morgan Smooches Dominik Mysterio But USA Network Cuts Footage

The Chadster is cheesed off! 😡 Did the USA Network cut the feed on WWE Raw's juicy ending to help Tony Khan ruin The Chadster's night? 😱

Article Summary USA Network cuts off Liv Morgan's kiss with Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw.

Liv's win over Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring stirs drama.

The Chadster suspects Tony Khan's hand in USA's broadcast decisions.

Chadster calls for full coverage of Liv & Dominik's storyline, justice demanded.

🚨🚨🚨 AUUGHH MAN! So unfair! 😡😡😡 The Chadster just can't believe what he witnessed last night on WWE Raw. 😱😱😱 Just when Liv Morgan was about to plant a big ol' smooch on Dominik Mysterio, the dang USA Network cut the feed! 📺📺📺 The Chadster is absolutely convinced that USA Network must be working with that dastardly Tony Khan to cheese The Chadster off! 😠😠😠

The Chadster has been closely following the budding romance between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio for weeks now. 💕💕💕 It all came to a head at WWE King and Queen of the Ring on Saturday, when Mysterio "accidentally" helped Morgan defeat Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's World Championship. 🏆🏆🏆 Mysterio slid a chair into the ring, which was supposed to help Lynch win, since Morgan is an enemy of Mysterio's injured girlfriend, Rhea Ripley. 😈😈😈 But instead, it allowed Morgan to pick up the win and the title! 🎉🎉🎉

Now, The Chadster is no fool. 🧐🧐🧐 When the same "mistake" happens twice, it's hard not to suspect that Mysterio and Morgan are in cahoots. 🤔🤔🤔 But what's even more alarming is the apparent collusion between the USA Network and Tony Khan. 😱😱😱 Why else would they cut the feed just before Morgan laid a passionate kiss on a seemingly reluctant Mysterio? 💋💋💋 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤😤😤

The Chadster was on the edge of his seat, eagerly awaiting the moment when Liv Morgan's lips would meet Dominik Mysterio's. 👄👄👄 But instead, The Chadster was left high and dry, just like the sexual impotence created by Tony Khan and AEW has affected The Chadster's marriage to Keighleyanne. 💔💔💔 Thanks to Tony Khan, instead of dutifully enjoying WWE with The Chadster, she instead could barely stop texting that guy Gary to pay attention to what was going on. 📱📱📱 The Chadster is pretty sure she agreed with him about the whole USA Network/Tony Khan conspiracy, though. 🙄🙄🙄

The Chadster is sure Tony Khan is behind all of this. 🤔🤔🤔 Is he trying to ruin The Chadster's enjoyment of WWE programming by cutting off the juiciest moments? 😡😡😡 Is he trying to drive a wedge between The Chadster and Keighleyanne by making The Chadster even more cheesed off when he's supposed to be enjoying himself? 😓😓😓 The Chadster wouldn't put it past him. 😒😒😒

The Chadster just wants to be able to enjoy his wrestling in peace, without Tony Khan's constant interference. 😩😩😩 Is that too much to ask? 🙏🙏🙏 The Chadster is one of the few unbiased journalists left in the wrestling world, and he won't be silenced by Tony Khan's underhanded tactics. 😤😤😤 The Chadster will continue to report the truth, no matter how much it cheeses him off. 😠😠😠

The Chadster demands that the USA Network stop following Tony Khan's orders and let the fans enjoy the Liv Morgan/Dominik Mysterio storyline in its entirety. 📺📺📺 When Rhea Ripley returns, it's going to be a real soap opera, and The Chadster doesn't want to miss a single moment. 🍿🍿🍿 Tony Khan may think he's clever, but The Chadster is onto him. 🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ The Chadster will not rest until justice is served and the wrestling world is free from Tony Khan's meddling. 💪💪💪 Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!