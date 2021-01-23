Clarice Preview: For Agent Starling, The Devil's in the Details

With Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet's pseudo-sequel CBS spinoff of author Thomas Harris' The Silence of the Lambs set to premiere on February 11, the network is offering viewers a glimpse of Agent Clarice Starling's (Rebecca Breeds) life one year after her "claim to fame" "Buffalo Bill" case (and for holding her own against the machinations of Dr. Hannibal Lecter). Now, Clarice finds that her past has left her more attuned to the evils that she hunts (and the ones who hunt her)- but they've also made her more aware of the mysteries from her past that she would rather stay buried. Now with less than three weeks to go, we get to see firsthand that special "insight" that Starling has put into action- but will it be enough to stop an evil from claiming another victim.

Breeds is joined by Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin. Here's a look at the newest teaser for CBS' Clarice showing that it's the littlest details that can tell the biggest stories for Agent Starling:

'"The Silence Is Over": From acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds ("Pretty Little Liars") in the title role, 'Clarice' is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs." Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

CBS' Clarice is produced by MGM Television and CBS Studios, in association with Secret Hideout. Kurtzman, Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers.