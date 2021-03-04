Clarice S01E04 Preview: Krendler Has Some Serious Explaining to Do

As we take a look at this week's episode of CBS's Clarice, one thing is pretty clear heading into "You Can't Rule Me." When the producers promised that the series wouldn't just be a weekly "whodunit," they weren't kidding. Krendler (Michael Cudlitz) and VICAP are reeling after being caught up in a conspiracy that Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) saw coming. Now there are three women dead and SA Anthony Herman (David Hewlett) looking to throw Krendler under the bus for how badly things went down, leaving Clarice to choose between her team and finding out the truth- a truth that will have her crossing paths with Ardelia (Devyn Tyler)- and it's not pleasant.

Clarice Season 1, Episode 4 "You Can't Rule Me" – Following the assassination of a suspect, Clarice and VICAP are investigated by Krendler's rival at the Bureau, SA Anthony Herman (David Hewlett). When Ardelia is recruited to assist him, it causes friction between the two friends. Directed by Chloe Domont, and written by Gabriel Ho and Lydia Teffera.

