Clarice Season 2 In Doubt? Paramount+ Move Reportedly on Shaky Ground

If Clarice fans are looking for the show's lambs to keep screaming, then now might be the right time to throw together a "Save Our Show" campaign. While hopes for a second season of CBS' "The Silence of the Lambs" pseudo-sequel finding a home at ViacomCBS' Paramount+ streaming service were strong over the past few weeks, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively from sources that negotiations between Paramount+ and co-producer MGM have reached a stalemate there may be no coming back from. Not making the situation any better is that each side sees the other as being at fault- either MGM broke off negotiations abruptly or the studio walked away from what DH reports was a "mediocre" deal. In what is proving to be the sign of times now that streaming and delayed viewing have become so impactful, because by CBS standards? The series was the lowest-rated and least-watched scripted series in linear ratings. But episodes of the series have proven strong performers on Paramount+, a home that many behind scenes as well as viewers believe would be a better fit for the drama.

Many expected the series would join the network's dramas SEAL Team and Evil at the streaming service, with only the latter two making the cut. So you might be wondering why Clarice doesn't just go back to CBS? Big problem. The network already has its commitments in place for next season's programming slate. Unless the deal turns around, the series would end-up a "one-and-done"- a surprising turn of events for a series that had a Season 2 commitment. Paramount+ and MGM reps did not comment on DH's reporting.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clarice (CBS) Trailer HD – Silence of the Lambs spinoff (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsjoRzezy4I)

From acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars) in the title role, Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

CBS' Clarice also stars Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin, and Douglas Smith as Tyson Conway. MGM Television and CBS Studios produce in association with Secret Hideout. Kurtzman, Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers.

