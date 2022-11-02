Clone High 20th Anniversary Honored with HBO Max Series Tease

Back in February 2021, HBO Max announced series orders for three adult animated series. And that was the day that fans of Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence's Clone High learned that class would be back in session for the beloved animated series. With the trio executive producing, Lord & Miller writing, and Erica Rivinoja (South Park, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, original Clone High) serving as showrunner, the MTV Entertainment Studios-produced return was given a two-season order to make the news even more exciting. Now, a little less than two years later (because animation takes time, people!), Miller is checking in on the anniversary of the original series debut to share a mini-teaser of what's to come via Twitter. "20 years ago today our first show, CLONE HIGH, debuted," Miller wrote. "Seems about time to unfreeze the clones. They'll be fully thawed out in 2023 on HBOMax," he continued, with a GIF showing some hair dryer thawing going on.

Here's a look at Miller's tweet from earlier today that Tara Billinger, who serves as Art Director on the series, confirmed was a sneak peek at what's to come in a retweet offering some personal thoughts on how it feels to see the series start to go public:

"First sneak peek for the show I've been art directing on for the past year or so. This has been such a fun ride so far, this crew is truly special and we're so excited to finally thaw out the clones in 2023!" Billinger wrote in her retweet of Miller's preview. And in case anyone's wondering if the humor will still be as strong as the original, Billinger adds in the thread, "It is very funny. Phil [Lord] and Chris [Miller] brought their A game." Here's a look at the original tweet:

