Clone High: HBO Max Releases Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 Preview Images Set to hit Max screens on May 23rd, here's a new set of preview images for Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence's Clone High.

With only two weeks to go until the animated series makes its return on the same day that HBO Max officially becomes Max, we had a feeling that you might want a little more of Phil Lord, Chris Miller & Bill Lawrence's Clone High in your lives. Sure, we've had a teaser and early preview images – and then the official trailer dropped on Monday. And based on social media reactions? Yeah… folks are definitely happy. Well, to keep the lovefest going, we have some preview images to pass along from the upcoming season's first two episodes – here's a look:

Set for the animated series return are Lord (Scudworth), Miller (JFK; Mr. B), Will Forte (Abe), Nicole Sullivan (Joan), Ayo Edebiri as Harriet; Mitra Jouhari as Cleo; Vicci Martinez as Frida; Kelvin Yu as Confucius; Neil Casey as Topher Bus; Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea; Sam Richardson as Wesley; Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles; Al Madrigal as Frederico; Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil; Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman; Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering; Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr; and Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider. Now, here's a look at the official trailer & series overview – with the return of Clone High set for May 23rd:

This modern refresh of the Phil Lord ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "The Afterparty," and "21 Jump Street"), Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence ("Ted Lasso," "Cougar Town", "Scrubs") hit series CLONE HIGH is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.

From MTV Entertainment Studios, HBO Max's Clone High executive producers include Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, and Erik Durbin.