Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Clueless

Clueless Sequel Series In Development; Alicia Silverstone Returning

A Clueless sequel series is in development at Peacock, with Alicia Silverstone reprising her role as Cher Horowitz and executive-producing.

It looks like fans of writer-director Amy Heckerling's 1995 movie Clueless are going to get to find out what Alicia Silverstone's Cher Horowitz has been up to all of these years. A sequel series is now in development at Peacock, with Silverstone set to reprise her role and serve as an executive producer. Fake Empire's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl) and Jordan Weiss (Dollface) are set to pen the series and serve as executive producers. In addition, Heckerling and original film producer Robert Lawrence will also executive-produce. The project stems from CBS Studios (which owns the television rights to the film), in association with Universal Television (a division of Universal Studios Group).

Following the success of the Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd-starring film, there were a number of efforts at series takes. Previously, a series was in development at Peacock that would've focused on Dash's Dionne, but it never received a series order. But back in the 90s, Paramount Network Television and Heckerling had a three-season success story (on ABC and UPN), with the half-hour comedy series starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher (Silverstone wasn't available to reprise her role) and Dash returning as Dionne.

Based loosely on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, the film is just the latest to get the spotlight in terms of remakes, reboots, and prequel/sequel series (as we're seeing with Prime Video's Legally Blonde prequel series and the six-season success story that was Netflix's "Karate Kid" sequel series, Cobra Kai). Though this newest attempt at a series was shopped, it's reported that Peacock, despite its previous efforts, remained high on the idea of a Clueless series, with Schwartz, Savage & Weiss, and Silverstein coming aboard, dialing up the interest. Silverstone previously reprised her role as Cher for a Super Bowl ad two years ago.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!