CNN: DeSantis LGBTQ Video Out-Trumps Trump; Pete Buttigieg Responds

On CNN, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg raised interesting questions about Ron DeSantis' LGBTQ-themed attack video on Donald Trump.

Here's everything you need to know about 2024 POTUS Republican Candidate & Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The dude can find a way to look worse in a one-on-one where Donald Trump's on the other side. So what happened? On Friday, a video representing the DeSantis' campaign went live that attacked Trump for committing the cardinal GOP sin of saying that he would "do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens" in the wake of the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub that left 50 dead – a gay nightclub located in DeSantis' state. That raises the scary question of what DeSantis thinks the "proper" presidential response should've been – especially in light of DeSantis' track record in Florida when it comes to stripping away the rights of the LGBTQ community. In fact, the group of LGBTQ conservatives known as the Log Cabin Republicans even referred to the video as "ventured into homophobic territory." Speaking with Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared his thoughts on the DeSantis video – and how it might speak more about the Florida governor than Trump.

"I'm going to leave aside the strangeness of trying to prove your manhood by putting up a video that splices images of you in between oiled-up, shirtless bodybuilders and just get to the bigger issue that is on my mind whenever I see this stuff in the policy space, which is, again, who are you trying to help?" Buttigieg remarked during the Sunday morning news program. And in both instances, he raises very good points that a therapist & sociologist might be able to help with. But Buttigieg continued by questioning how anyone with that sort of divisive mindset would want to run for the top office, adding, "I just don't understand the mentality of somebody who gets up in the morning, thinking that he's going to prove his worth by competing over who can make life hardest for a hard-hit community, that is already so vulnerable in America."

