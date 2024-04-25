Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: jeremy renner, Mayor of Kingstown, paramount plus, preview, season 3, trailer

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Trailer: The Past Threatens Mike's Future

Returning on June 2nd, here's the Paramount+ trailer for Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.

Nearly a month ago, fans of Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) & series star Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown were treated to an official teaser for the third season, previewing the action and intrigue that's heading their way. With the MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios & Bosque Ranch Productions-produced streaming series set to return on Sunday, June 2 (in the U.S. and Canada – rolling out on June 3 in all other Paramount+ international markets). Now, we have our best look yet at the dangers that await Mike (Renner) – including a series of explosions, a new Russian mob to deal with, and a drug war that reaches beyond the prison walls. And just to complicate matters further, a blast from Mike's past makes their way back for a "reunion" at probably the worst possible moment for Mike. But maybe that's the plan?

In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions. Joining Renner for the third season are series regulars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach (upped to series regular).

Richard Brake (Barbarian), Denny Love (Looking for Alaska), and Paula Malcomson (Sons of Anarchy) have joined the cast of the third season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown in recurring roles. Brake's Merle Callahan is one of the Aryan shot callers in Anchor Bay who is currently serving a life sentence, while Love's Kevin Jackson is a rookie prison guard, and Malcomson's Anna Fletcher is a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike. In addition, Nichole Galicia & Necar Zadegan return in recurring guest star roles as Rebecca & Evelyn Foley.

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox.

