CNN Highlights Elon Musk's "Odd-Looking Salute" During Victory Speech

CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Kasie Hunt noted Elon Musk's "odd-looking salute" at the start of his speech during Donald Trump's inauguration.

As President Donald Trump continues celebrating his inauguration day, Twitter/X owner and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk's speech at the Capitol One Arena on Monday has sparked controversy and debate on social media and news networks. CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Kasie Hunt highlighted Musk's "odd-looking salute" to the crowd at the beginning of his speech. Shortly after taking the stage for the inaugural event, Musk began to speak about how Trump's victory "was no ordinary victory" and that it represented "a fork in the road of human civilization." He continued, "Some elections are important, some are not, but this one really mattered, and I just want to say thank you for making it happen. My heart goes out to you." From there, Musk proceeded to pound his chest and then extend his right arm in motion up and out – repeating the gesture to the crowd behind him before listing off the accomplishments he believes the Trump administration will achieve.

During CNN's coverage, Burnett and Hunt took time to spotlight Musk's gesture, questioning the possible meaning and historical significance of it. "Yes, that salute was evocative of things that we have seen throughout history, and of course, we do want to bring it up to be able to take a little bit of a closer look," Hunt shared, noting Musk's recent interest in European politics and his recent endorsement of Germany's "far-right party," Alternative for Germany (AfD). Before showing a clip of the sale again, Burnett added, "This crowd, every single person here is paying attention, and they are fully engaged. He is a hero to them." After showing the clip again, Hunt noted, "It was quick. I think our viewers are smart, and they can take a look at that, but it's not something you typically see at American political rallies." Burnett followed with, "It was quick, as you point out, but it was in a moment of intensity from him." On social media, the debate continued throughout the day, as many saw Musk's gesture as either a thinly-veiled or blatant Nazi salute, while others argued that Musk was simply throwing his heart out to the crowd during an emotional moment where he was thanking Trump's supporters.

