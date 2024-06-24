Posted in: Max, Opinion, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: biden, cnn, debate, opinion, trump

CNN: Kasie Hunt Shuts Down Trumper for Targeting Debate Moderators

CNN This Morning anchor Kasie Hunt ended an interview with Trump's Karoline Leavitt for attacking debate moderators Jake Tapper & Dana Bash.

You know what they say when it comes to a debate, right? You can always tell how scared one side is when they want to spend all of their time attacking the moderators rather than actually addressing real issues. That brings us to this week's CNN debate between President Joseph Biden and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS & convicted felon Donald Trump – taking place this Thursday, June 27th, in Atlanta, Georgia. Objectively, we can understand why the Trumpers would be getting nervous. CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are set to moderate, so you know there's going to be a follow-up to the steaming piles of nonsense that Trump will be dropping. In addition, there won't be a studio audience – Trumpers are going to have to save their tinfoil hat fashion show for the privacy of their own homes. But the best part? Candidates' microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

Two skilled moderators? No worshippers? Mic cuts? As we said, we can objectively understand why Trumpers would be nervous – especially considering how the convicted felon has been sounding on the campaign trail. Sheesh! It would almost be sad – if Trump was deserving of anything more than disgust, disdain, and rage at this point. So were we surprised when Campaign Trumper Karoline Leavitt got her interview cut short by CNN This Morning anchor Kasie Hunt after Leavitt apparently had nothing promising to say about her candidate and instead looked to take the pitchforks and fiery torches to Tapper and Bash's reputations? Nope – we were surprised that it lasted as long as it did…

As Leavitt saw it, Trump was "knowingly going into a hostile environment on this very network, on CNN, with debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very well known over the past eight years and their biased coverage of him." To that, Hunt defended her colleagues, responding that Tapper and Bash "have acquitted themselves as professionals as they have covered campaigns and interviewed candidates from all sides of the aisle." And that's when Hunt brought up the point we discussed earlier – the one about how "if you talk to analysts or previous debates…if you are attacking the moderators, you are usually losing."

Ready for the punchline? Trump approved CNN as the network, Tapper & Bash as moderators, and all of the debate rules that will be in play that night. But these are Trumpers – why let the truth get in the way of a raging pissy fit? Back to Leavitt, who clearly didn't take Hunt's ten-ton hint about staying on topic seriously – with Hunt warning the Trumper at one point that "we're going to stop this interview if you are going to keep attacking my colleagues." Well, to put it in the most professional way I can think of, Leavitt f***ed around and found out, with Hunt cutting the segment short mid-interview when Leavitt attempted to continue with her talking points. Here's a look at Hunt's reaction to exchange shortly after on Twitter/X:

You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period. I don't care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

