CNN New Year's Eve: Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper & Tequila Will Be Back

Andy Cohen confirmed that Cohen, Anderson Cooper, and tequila will be back on our screens this December for CNN's New Year's Live broadcast.

As far as New Year's Eve countdowns go, people are always going to go nutty over watching a ball drop. But for many, the final hours until the kick-off of a new year are more about watching Andy Cohen's and Anderson Cooper's respective blood alcohol levels rise during CNN's New Year's Live broadcast. And it looks like we're going to have them back in our lives this December 31st – and they're bringing the booze back with them. Speaking with Variety during the Hayu FanFest on Saturday, Cohen confirmed that the dynamic duo would return: "Yes! You bet. After what Anderson did in that hurricane, I'm not only giving him tequila, I'm throwing it at him." Cohen is referring to the hit to the face that Cooper took while broadcasting live outside in the midst of Hurricane Milton (and not the metaphorical hit that Cooper and CNN took when Charlamagne tha God was on their airwaves the other day).

CNN: John Mayer, Cat Butts Make Cohen & Cooper's Night, Win NYE

Heading into the start of 2024, we found ourselves bouncing back and forth between ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest and CNN's year-end fest hosted by Cohen and Cooper. Each of them offered a lot of things that the other didn't, so it made for some fun across-the-board coverage – especially with Cohen and Cooper drinking again. For example, over on ABC, Ryan Seacrest has Green Day pissing off a lot of Donald Trump fans by "personalizing" a lyric in "American Idiot" that was aimed at them. But you know what came damn close to stealing the headlines away from Green Day? John Mayer and a Tokyo cat bar.

As the duo were keeping us entertained throughout the night with their well-juiced shenanigans, Cohen and Cooper checked in with Mayer via satellite from Tokyo's Cats in the Box bar. Yup, a cat bar – and wow, did they make their presence known. Short of the debacle that was the big-screen adaptation of Cats, we hadn't seen that much cat anus on-screen short of Animal Planet. But that was only one half of what made this segment so great – we had Cooper nearly losing his collective shit to a giggle fest that Mayer's deadpan comedic demeanor and Cohen's rapid-fire commentary ("Just the shot of the cat's ass in your face is making him delirious") continued to feed. "He's gone; he's off with the fairies here," Cohen joked about Cooper at one point, who attempted to step off-camera – only to still be partially still on camera, making it even better. Here's a look at the segment from Sunday night, with Mayer deserving serious credit for playing it seriously for as long as he could:

