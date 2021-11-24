Cobra Kai Cast Drops Surprise on Series Super Fan Andrew Garfield

If you're a fan of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai, then you've been counting the days until you wrap up 2021 with one helluva fourth season of the "Karate Kid" spinoff. With the All Valley Karate Tournament inching closer, we have Thomas Ian Griffith returning as Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) to offer Kreese (Martin Kove) some serious backup. So life is about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel's (Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny's (Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos unless they can find a way to work together. Because this time, there's more than just a trophy on the line and bragging rights. It's about the heart and soul of the community, meaning it's time for new alliances, new students, and (of course) new conflicts. Well, it turns out one of those folks out there waiting for their next "crane kick" fix is none other than Andrew Garfield, star of Netflix's tick, tick…BOOM! and definitely not appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home in any way whatsoever. Even Garfield readily admits that he's obsessed with the show during an interview about his geek interests.

So in the clip below, the cast decided to surprise Garfield with some video drop-ins to say hello and offer their thanks & appreciation for his kind words. But as flattered as Garfield clearly is by all of it, his reactions to Macchio and Zabka are pure, uncut "geeking out fanboy" that I think we could all relate to:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Andrew Garfield Brought to Tears by Cast of Cobra Kai | tick, tick…BOOM! | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lGsQ855oY4)

And here's a look back at the video that started it all, when Garfield gave viewers a tour of his favorite geek things before his Cobra Kai confession came to light:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Andrew Garfield Is Obsessed With Cobra Kai | Growing Up Geeked | Netflix Geeked (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tftv8xqaupw)

Now here's more of what viewers can expect when Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres on December 31, 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfQ3EQl_W98)

Here's a look back at the teaser that laid it all out for the viewers when it comes to the All-Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | All Valley Karate Tournament Promo | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8eRMQtjCBE)

Cobra Kai Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.