Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio on Season 6, Spinoffs, New "Karate Kid" Film Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio discussed the series ending, the franchise's future & what he knows about the upcoming new "Karate Kid" film.

Since Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai announced it was wrapping up its run later this year, fans of the "Karate Kid" sequel series are already formulating their theories on how the streaming series will wrap up its run. Will we finally get a face-off between Daniel (Macchio) and Kreese (Martin Kove)? And then there's the matter of what happens with the "Karate Kid Cinematic Universe" post-Cobra Kai, with the series' creators letting everyone know that they're not done with the "Miyagi-verse." And then there's the matter of Sony's previously-announced "Karate Kid" film – though Heald, Hurwitz & Schlossberg aren't involved, and storyline details are MIA. And those are three issues that Macchio addresses during Deadline Hollywood's 20 Questions on Deadline podcast.

Season 6 Update: Macchio shares that they should begin filming "soon, we hope" – with the hesitation having to do with the potential writers' strike looming. Though he hasn't read any scripts and has only a broad understanding of the season's arc (at least at the time the podcast was recorded), Macchio has a pretty good idea of the show's greater overall arc.

Spinoffs, Prequels & More: Macchio believes that six seasons "feels right" to end Cobra Kai, but also made it clear that there's still much more of the universe that could still be explored (citing Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul as an example). If you're a fan who was worried about the future of the KKCU (Karate Kid Cinematic Universe), this was the portion of the interview you would want to check out. Not only does Macchio sounds very positive about more to come, he's also more than open to more returns in the future.

"Karate Kid" Film Update: "I haven't taken my phone off the hook," Macchio jokes at one point, making it clear that he knows about as much as the rest of us do. While he's more than open for the film to reach out to him, Macchio states that right now, the sixth & final season of Cobra Kai is his top career priority.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cobra Kai Creators on Season 6 & Franchise's Future

Promising the "biggest" and "baddest" season yet, the show's creators penned a letter to the show's supporters thanking them for their support and explaining the importance of ending Cobra Kai "on our terms" when the news was first announced earlier this year. Here's a look back at their letter:

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, along with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, who plays a major role in Terry Silver's expansion plans. Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne had been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. In addition, Sean Kanan is returned to the franchise to reprise his role as Mike Barnes. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.