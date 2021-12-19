Cobra Kai S04 Preview: Johnny Has a Good Point About the Rock, Daniel

For fans of Netflix's Cobra Kai, today's had a bit of a "timey-wimey" aspect to it. With the "Karate Kid" sequel series set to return for its fourth season on New Year's Day, we had Martin Kove aka Kreese checking in to let us know that he's wrapped filming on the fifth season (yup, twelve days for the fourth season). Now, our focus is shifting back towards the more immediate future with a sneak preview of the upcoming season. When the series does return for Season 4, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) will be teaming up with Kreese (Martin Kove) in his war against Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) in the all-important Under-18 All Valley 51st Karate Championship. Because this time, there's more than just a trophy and bragging rights on the line. This one's for the heart and soul of the community, meaning new alliances, new students, and (of course) new conflicts. Because when the fighting's done and a winner is declared, someone's dojo will be closing its doors for good. So if Daniel's Miyagi-Do and Johnny's Eagle Fang dojos stand any chance of winning, they'll have to find a way to work together.

Except as you're about to see, that's easier said than done when Daniel and Johnny get a rough first lesson in just how different their sensei styles are (though does have a good point about the rock):

Every legacy and every rivalry has led to this. Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres worldwide on December 31, 2021- now here's a look at the official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3uX4uwrAaY)

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Here's a look back at the teaser that laid it all out for the viewers when it comes to the All-Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | All Valley Karate Tournament Promo | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8eRMQtjCBE)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.