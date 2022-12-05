Cobra Kai Season 6: Alicia Hannah-Kim Discusses Kim Da-Eun's Future

If there are one of the biggest mysteries behind the Netflix series Cobra Kai, it's the origins of the Tang Soo Do, which it's purveyors in John Kreese (Martin Kove), Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), and Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) instilled into the dojo as "The Way of the Fist." Da-Eun, in particular, is the granddaughter of the style's founder Kim Sun-Yung, who is Kreese and Silver's master. Sun-Yung taught Tang Soo Do to the American military during the Korean War for unarmed combat.

When Hannah-Kim was cast in season five, she became the franchise's first female sensei joining Silver teaching Cobra Kai paying particular interest in prized pupil Tory Nichols (Peyton List), the All Valley Female Karate Tournament champion. As Silver's plan unraveled, Da-Eun witnessed his downfall as his treacherous ways were exposed from cheating to secure Tory's victory, and his framing of Kreese came to light. As far as Kim's future in the series, the actress had her hopes. "I would love to see an exploration of her family, and I would love to understand how she became such an extreme character," Hannah-Kim told Deadline Hollywood. "I think she must have gone through a lot to end up how she is. I would love to explore that."

Da-Eun was complicit in her way, implementing the brutal tactics of punishing Tory on several occasions under the guise of "toughening" her up when the student's loyalty was in question. The sensei replaced the wood boards with concrete slabs on training dummies. Striking them provided brutal wear and tear on Tory's hands. During the final climactic fight leading up to exposing Silver's plans, the Miyagi-do students discovered the incriminating footage from Cobra Kai's surveillance equipment at the dojo. At the same time, the adults led by former Silver protégé Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) stormed his former sensei's mansion along with Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) would eventually make his way to the Cobra Kai dojo to confront Silver in his final stand joining the others already gathered.