Cobra Kai Star Jacob Bertrand on Finale Fight Shocker, Fame & Podcast

Cobra Kai star Jacob Bertrand spoke with Bleeding Cool about the big surprise during the final fight, fame, his Lone Lobos podcast, and more.

Article Summary Jacob Bertrand discusses the surprise finale fight in Cobra Kai's season six.

Wearing the Cobra Kai Gi again felt nostalgic, says Bertrand.

Fame after Cobra Kai's success on Netflix changed Bertrand's perspective.

Lone Lobos podcast plans live episodes and exciting guests ahead.

Jacob Bertrand is having the time of his life as part of one of the biggest streaming sensations in The Karate Kid legacy sequel series Cobra Kai as Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz. Not only has he been the villain, but also the hero and invaluable utility member of both Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do Karate. In season six, part three, Hawk and his best friend Demetri Alexopoulos devise a way to help train Robby Keane (Tanner Buchanan) in his fight against Iron Dragons' Alex (Patrick Luwis) thanks to their ingenuity and VR technology. Bertrand spoke to Bleeding Cool about the shocking final match of the Sekai Taikai, how he feels about the fame he gained from the series and his podcast with co-star Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Lone Lobos, and its future. The following contains major spoilers.

Cobra Kai Star Jacob Bertrand on Final Fight Surprise, Fame and Lone Lobos

Bleeding Cool: How did it feel for the entire cast to be donning the Cobra Kai Gi to cheer Johnny on against Wolf in that final fight?

I felt right at home getting to put that Gi back on was so fun. I didn't realize how long it had been since I'd worn a Cobra Kai Gi. It felt nostalgic, and I know it felt like each other for me, Peyton [List], and Xolo, because we were the ones in Cobra Kai for the longest and, you know, getting to put it back on again was such a trip!

Did it feel surreal seeing the Miyagi-Do originals also donning that too?

Yeah, that was just weird, like, "Whoa, this is so odd! This isn't right. Why is Sam in Gi like this?" It was cool for everyone. It was a fun little thing for Mary [Mouser] and Gianni to wear it. They had a lot of fun inside of those Gi's.

How has the series molded your perspective on fame? Or did you develop it when you decided to go into acting?

When I first got into acting, I did not think about fame at all, like zero. That was not something on my mind. It was acting when I first started to get out of school because I hated being in school. Now, it's changed my viewpoint a lot. The show blew up after I went on Netflix and now it's a staple show for a lot of households. That is weird thinking about how people know my name. This is so odd, but I found most people are down to earth and will be chill. I must hope they think of me like they think of a normal dude they pass on the street, I happen to have a weird extracurricular job I do.

You've been at it for a while with Xolo on your podcast, Lone Lobos, and I was wondering if you keep it on the regular and if some long-term plans are coming up. What is the future of your podcast?

We're hoping to get more fun guests, do live episodes, and start incorporating bigger things into the show. Yeah, I'm excited for everyone to get to see more of what we do with Lone Lobos in the coming years.

All six seasons of Cobra Kai, which also stars Ralph Macchio, Martin Kove, Courtney Henggeler, and Thomas Ian Griffith, are available on Netflix.

