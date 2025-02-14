Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, Ralph Macchio

Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio on Series Changing "Karate Kid 3;" Finale

Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio spoke with Bleeding Cool about how the series changed his views on The Karate Kid Part III and the finale fight.

Few actors are so fortunate to lead franchises, much less return to them with as much vigor as Ralph Macchio has done with The Karate Kid. While the actor initially moved on from the films after 1989's Part III, co-star Pat Morita picked up the mantle to what ended up being his final film of the franchise in 1994's The Next Karate Kid opposite Hilary Swank. With Morita's passing in 2005, a new opportunity emerged to tell a new story of Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and the legacy of his late sensei, Nariyoshi Miyagi thanks to YouTube/Netflix's Cobra Kai, in 2018 with an equal focus on Daniel's rival from the 1984 original film Johnny Lawrence (William Zakba).

With season six, part three's release, the final chapter is written for the legacy sequel series before Macchio's next entry in Karate Kid Legends opposite the 2010 remake star Jackie Chan, set for release on May 30 with no ties to the series. Macchio spoke to Bleeding Cool about how working on Cobra Kai changed his view on The Karate Kid: Part III and how creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald turn something once maligned into a solid building block for the Netflix series and the surreal final battle in the finale. The following contains major spoilers.

How 'Cobra Kai' Salvaged Ralph Macchio's Feelings for 'The Karate Kid: Part III' and His Compromise with Showrunners in the Finale Fight

Bleeding Cool: How did working on Cobra Kai for all six seasons change your perspective on the work you did on the first three Karate Kid films as an actor, now that the final chapter is closed on the Netflix series?

That's a good question. I would say, because I've taken a few hits at 'The Karate Kid: Part III' over the years, it has not been my favorite piece of cinema. I have learned through how much that movie became fertile ground for the story and character in 'Cobra Kai' and certainly in the Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) character. the Jessica (Robin Lively) character, and the Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) character were able to take some of the themes and the flaws in the story, fix them, and give back the story. That surprised me, not that it was impossible, but I got to dive in deeper into characters and stories that LaRusso had back in the day that only were enhanced by going forward with the great Thomas Ian Griffith, Sean, and Robin Lively. It was wonderful to explore those areas because I always found that film for Daniel LaRusso to be like a regurgitation of the first movie but without the magic, so we got to create magic going forward with 'Cobra Kai.'

The final match and the show of solidarity were such awesome scenes. I can only imagine what was going through your mind from wearing the black Gi of Cobra Kai and everything coming full circle watching Billy (Zabka) and Lewis (Tan) at it. What was your mind knowing that this would be it for those sequences?

First, credit to Billy and Lewis Tan, great job! Not only from the performance side but also from the action sequence side. There was one piece of me that was like, "Whew! At least I don't have to have to dive in and do that big fight," and I was a good cheerleader, but putting on the black Gi, that was the thing. The guys, the writers are so excited to put me in that. I would not relent and give up the Miyagi-Do headband because that is, in essence, who Daniel LaRusso is, and that was important to me to have.

It was also important to show the depth of character that he would do this for his friend for the greater good. It shines such a good light on LaRusso and his true well intentions going forward that I was proud of the way how that worked, and when I got to yelling "Cobra Kai" into Billy's face that he must get out there and kick the hell out of this guy. It will be fun to watch that scene with a live audience and see how the fans react to it.

I was a big cheerleader, but I was feeling every kick and punch, miss and hit, just like with you someone you care about is in something you're living it with them. That's why it resonates and why you love Daniel LaRusso in that moment for Johnny Lawrence. "You're all right, Lawrence!" is a nice payback to "You're all right, LaRusso!" Well done by the writers, for sure.

Cobra Kai, which also stars Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Tanner Buchanan, Martin Kove, and Tanner Buchanan, is available to stream on Netflix. You can check out our previous interview.

