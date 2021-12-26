Cobra Kai Star Macchio: Hilary Swank Possible; Jackie Chan Not So Much

Anyone who's hoping for a possible The Karate Kid crossover having Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence meeting with Dre and Mr. Han shouldn't hold their breath according to Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio. While promoting the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix series, Macchio and William Zabka appeared on Jake's Takes to answer the possible question on either of the 2010 remake stars Jaden Smith or Jackie Chan appearing in an upcoming episode or future season of the Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald-created series.

"Anyone who knew Mr. Miyagi and interacted with Mr. Miyagi is canon for our show, for the 'Cobra Kai' show," Macchio explained. The 2010 remake, which was directed by Harald Zwart and written by Christopher Murphey, took place in China and borrowed elements from the 1984 John G. Avildsen film written by Robert Mark Kamen that took place in Los Angeles. He explained since they had no ties to Miyagi (Pat Morita), it wouldn't make any canonical sense, but he did open the door for the film that hasn't been explored yet in Cobra Kai in The Next Karate Kid (1994).

"To the flip side of that, someone like Julie Pierce, who is Hilary Swank's role, did know Miyagi," Macchio said. "So there's always a chance for maybe that." In the 1994 film directed by Christopher Cain written by Mark Lee, the film focused on a high schooler who's struggling with anger issues following her parents' tragic deaths from a car accident. The way Julie utilizes martial arts when Miyagi takes her under his wing is different from when he trained Daniel but does share the common themes of showing stoicism against toxic adversity regardless of who's the primary antagonist. It was also the only Karate Kid film that didn't feature Macchio as he left the franchise after Part III (1989) before returning to star in the YouTube, now Netflix series. Cobra Kai season four premieres on December 31. You can check out the full interview with Macchio below.

