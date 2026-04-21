Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt: Sepideh Moafi on Dr. Al-Hashimi's Mindset, Alt Season 2 End

The Pitt star Sepideh Moafi on Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi's confrontation with Noah Wyle's Robby during Season 2, Season 3 prospects, and more.

Article Summary Sepideh Moafi discusses Dr. Al-Hashimi’s struggles in The Pitt Season 2 finale on HBO Max

Noah Wyle’s Robby confronts Al-Hashimi about her returning seizures and hidden issues

Moafi reveals the original alternate ending for Al-Hashimi’s dramatic final scene

Season 3 teases focus on Al-Hashimi’s resilience and fallout from Robby’s breach of trust

When Sepideh Moafi joined the cast of HBO Max's The Pitt as Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, the new attending physician who will take over Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's ER unit once Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) goes on his motorcycle sabbatical as he assesses his life. Just as he, along with the bulk of the burned-out staff at the hospital, contemplate if they want to continue on, we find that Dr. Al-Hashimi has some compromising skeletons in her closet that Robby finds could potentially compromise her duties as she takes over for him at The Pitt. In the Season 2 finale "9:00 p.m.," Robby confronts her about the secret she's been hiding. Maofi spoke with TV Line about what's going through Al-Hashimi's mind, her alternate season two ending, and what we can expect when she returns for season three. The following contains spoilers.

The Pitt: Moafi on Dr. Al-Hashimi's Alt Season 2 Ending & Her Mindset

Early in the episode, Al-Hashimi reveals to Robby that her seizures, previously believed to be under control, have returned, as throughout the season, she's experienced brief lapses of aloofness. Robby tells her that she must disclose her condition and cannot continue to work at her current capacity until it's under control. Near the end of the episode, she goes into her car and experiences a breakdown before driving off. "The way it was originally written was she gets in her car, she's about to turn it on, she doesn't, and she calls her ex-husband and asks him to watch their kid overnight," Moafi said. "She was going to pick her kid up after work, and what ended up happening was John added this piece where she gets in the car, contemplates driving, and then drives, and then stops the car, calls her ex, and can't really hold it together, and then hangs up. I think it's still effective in saying that in an act of defiance, she goes to her car and she says, 'Fuck you! Fuck it all! I know what I'm capable of. I can drive,' which is out of character for her. She's someone who I believe is responsible, and she's accountable, and she's been managing [her condition] her whole life, so for her to do that means she's living in her little 8-year-old self that's raging against the world and says, 'It's not fair. I can do this…'

As far as what we can expect from Al-Hashimi in season three, "I don't know how deep we'll go into it. I have no idea. I just know that for her, [Robby] punctured a deep wound in her with trust and revealed part of herself," Moafi said. "Part of the reason why she revealed herself to him was to get closer to him. And for him to betray her in that way is…you don't bounce back from that quickly, but she's a pro, and it's not about her and her feelings. You know, even though he's making it about his feelings, she's a total professional, and I think she prioritizes the needs of the hospital first. And so, I imagine that she would go back to work and do even better than she was before while managing her condition." For more, including when Moafi knew about Al-Hashimi's seizures, how it affects her interactions with her colleagues, how Al-Hashimi's need for order in spite of her condition affects Moafi's life, and the significance of Robby's reaction to her condition in the penultimate episode. Both seasons of The Pitt are available on HBO Max.

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