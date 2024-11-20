Posted in: Columbia Pictures, Movies | Tagged: jackie chan, Ralph Macchio, The Karate Kid: Legends

Karate Kid: Legends Takes Place Three Years After Cobra Kai

Karate Kid: Legends is set three years after the end of Cobra Kai. The series ends in February, and the film opens on May 30th, 2025.

Article Summary Karate Kid: Legends is set 3 years after Cobra Kai finale, connecting TV and film narratives.

Ralph Macchio discusses continuing the Miyagi-verse legacy on the big screen.

Cobra Kai finale in February sets up for Legends release on May 30th, 2025.

Anticipation grows for more Miyagi-verse sequels and shows if the film succeeds.

Karate Kid has become one of the most unlikely franchises, well, ever these last few years. Everyone loved the original, but only a select few loved the sequels. But Cobra Kai, the sequel series that started as a YouTube original and is now one of the biggest shows on Netflix, ignited a passionate fanbase that nobody knew to tap into and has inspired plenty of other nostalgia sequels on the big screen and television. This one is also going to continue on the big screen, as in 2025, Sony will release Karate Kid: Legends starring Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight, Wyatt Oleff, and yes, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. In a new chat with Variety, he let a couple of new details slip about where in the timeline this takes place, including that it takes place three years after the end of Cobra Kai.

The Karate Kid Will Live Forever Now

"It was not a quick decision because it was about protecting the Daniel LaRusso character, and finding where he would be at that point, and then protecting the whole legacy in the Miyagi-verse," says Macchio. "Once we were able to line that up, for the 'Cobra Kai' story to lead into the new film — even though they're separate ecosystems — it all made sense for me. Then, working with Jackie was just super exciting. I started this on the big screen. How cool is it to get it back to the big screen?"

An interesting length of time to jump there, from the end of Cobra Kai to Karate Kid: Legends. Also, kudos to everyone involved getting on the same page for these releases. Cobra Kai will wrap up in February, and this new film changed release dates to May 30th, 2025, so as not to take away any of the show's shine. They call that synergy in the business kids. Assuming that the streaming audience is there at the box office, we could be in for way, way more sequels and shows going forward in what is now lovingly referred to as the Miyagi-verse.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!