Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Veer Set for Post-WrestleMania WWE Raw

WrestleMania 38 is in the record books, and when all the dust settled, the Premium Live Event turned out to be… better than everyone expected. Of course, everyone expected it to be terrible, so it was a low bar to clear, but a win is a win, and WWE hopes to carry that momentum into tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. So what's the E got planned for the show tonight?

First of all, after Cody Rhodes debuted at WrestleMania and defeated Seth Rollins in a match, everyone wanted to know what was on Cody's mind. Then he did some interviews that got chopped up and turned into a billion clickbait articles all over the internet and now everyone has heard more than enough from The American Nightmare. Nevertheless, Cody will be on Raw tonight to address the crowd and see how long he can keep the WWE audience from booing him like the AEW one did.

Also on WWE Raw tonight, the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is now champion of both brands, will be in the building.

And finally, Veer will arrive on WWE Raw. Dammit, Veer! You're late! You missed WrestleMania!

WWE Raw airs on the USA Network at 8/7 C. This is the one night of the year it will probably be worth watching live instead of checking out the clips on YouTube.

