Colin From Accounts Season 2 Set for September; Images & More Released

Arriving September 26th, check out images from Paramount+ and series creators/stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer's Colin From Accounts.

Fans of series creators, writers, executive producers, and stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer's Colin From Accounts were treated to some good news earlier today. After learning that the hit award-winning, critically acclaimed comedy series would be back for a second round earlier this year, we have the season's key art poster and first-look images to pass along. Of course, the big question is when all eight episodes will hit Paramount+ screens – and that day will be Thursday, September 26, exclusively on the streamer in the U.S. When the new season gets underway, Gordon (Brammall) and Ashley (Dyer) are living together, but something – or, to be more precise, someone – is missing. That means coming up with a plan to get Colin back…

Returning for the second season are Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Hara, and Glenn Hazeldine. In addition, Season 2 welcomes new cast members Celeste Barber (Wellmania, The Letdown), Virginia Gay (Savage River, Safe Home), Justin Rosniak (The Surfer, Mr Inbetween), John Howard (SeaChange, The Merger), Lynne Porteus (Home and Away, The Commons), and Broden Kelly (Aunty Donna, Irreverent). Here's a look at the key art poster and official overview of the second season:

COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is a romantic comedy about flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life. After Gordon (Brammall) and Ashley (Dyer) are brought together in season one by a spontaneous nipple flash and the subsequent accident that injured the titular (no pun intended) dog, season two of the hit series opens with Ash and Gordon now living together and trying to get their beloved, special needs dog, Colin, back from his new owners. It's the first in a series of hurdles for the new couple as they find out more about each other, for better and worse.

Paramount+'s Colin From Accounts is commissioned by the Foxtel Group and produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. Rob Gibson, Ian Collie, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Trent O'Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns, and Lana Greenhalgh serve as season two executive producers, with Kevin Greene producing. O'Donnell returns as set-up director, with Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope taking the reins for three episodes and Madeleine Dyer returning to direct an episode. Season two is financed with the assistance of Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund. The series is distributed outside of Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

