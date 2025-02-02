Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, common side effects

Common Side Effects Premiere: Get to Know Adult Swim's New Series

Check out our preview of Adult Swim, co-creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, and EPs Mike Judge and Greg Daniels's Common Side Effects.

Set to hit Adult Swim tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT, co-creators Joe Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep) and Executive Producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels's (King of the Hill) Common Side Effects spotlights Marshall (Dave King) and Frances (Emily Pendergast), two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world's greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won't be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them. To make sure that you're up-to-speed on who's who and what's what, we have a preview guide for you to check out. Along with an image gallery, we also have a look back at the official trailers and sneak peeks that were released – all waiting for you below!

After the animated series debuts tonight with two back-to-back episodes, one new episode will drop every Sunday (with new episodes streaming on Mondays on Max). Here's a look at the previous two official trailers for Common Side Effects that were released (with the third trailer waiting for you above), followed by previously released sneak previews that offer some excellent insights on our major players:

"Watch our show! A gripping comedic thriller with a unique original style and big themes? You decide! We hope 'Common Side Effects' will be enjoyed by anyone who's ever taken a pill," shared co-creators Bennett and Hely. "Joe and Steve have created something incredibly original with a series that is thrilling, beautiful, and deeply funny," added Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen when the series was first announced. "It's top-level television that challenges expectations and raises profound questions. It's a truly special series and unlike anything you've ever seen. I'm trying not to be hyperbolic, but it's true."

