Community: Dan Harmon Honors Committed Fan; Gillian Anderson/Twitter

If you're a Community fan, then we're sure you're still celebrating the success of a long & committed #SixSeasonsAndAMovie campaign. And you have every right to because your dedication over a very, very long period of time was paid off in a big way. Earlier today, Peacock announced that Dan Harmon's series would be getting Community: The Movie, co-written and executive produced by Harmon & Andrew Guest. The film will reunite Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton) with Russ Krasnoff & Gary Foster also executive producing, and stemming from Sony Pictures Television & Universal Television. After the news officially hit social media, Harmon took to Instagram to honor one fan in particular who committed to posting a meme per day themed around the show and how much that meant. Following that, we see how Gillian Anderson (The X-Files, The Crown) came this close to getting Harmon to reconsider his position on Twitter.

"I'm tagging [Leggendario], the Instagram user that vowed to post a 'Community' meme per day, every day until a movie was announced. Some days it was the only 'Community' post in my feed, sometimes it was one of dozens, but there was always one, every day, for 1174 days. I don't know what they'll do now. I picture them shuffling to a window and opening hand-carved wooden shutters to discover their village has become a city. They symbolize a lot of people today. It's been too long. The movie is happening," Harmon wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, along with a look at the key art released by Peacock confirming that a movie was on its way:

And in the post that followed, Harmon screencapped a retweet Anderson did of McHale's announcement tweet, joking that she's willing to step in if they need a new "Gillian" (referencing Jacobs). "Only time in five years that I felt like I was missing out on Twitter," Harmon wrote as the caption: