Community: The Movie Gets Peacock Green Light; See Who's Returning

Okay, Community fans. Your mission for #SixSeasonsAndAMovie has been accomplished. That's right, Dan Harmon's Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Alison Brie (Annie), Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), and Jim Rash (Craig Pelton)-starrer is heading to Peacock for a film take on the beloved series. And they made it official with an exchange between social media accounts and the following teaser key art. The streaming service has ordered Community: The Movie, featuring McHale, Pudi, Brie, Jacobs, Rash, and Jeong (no listing for Glover or Brown, as well as for Chevy Chase). Harmon and Guest will write & executive produce, while McHale, Russ Krasnoff, and Gary Foster will executive produce the movie, which comes from Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television. In addition, NBCU digital platform won the rights in a competitive situation.

Here's a look at the tweet exchange confirming the news:

Last month, Harmon had promising news to share with The Wrap during an interview in support of the upcoming season of his and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty for a sixth season. "I'll confirm what Alison [Brie] said, which is that legitimacy is here, conversations and agreements are happening. There's a story – who knows if we'll end up sticking to it, but it was something we had to compile in order to take it out and court various venues. And now negotiations happen," Harmon revealed, confirming Brie's (and others) earlier comments that some wheels were in motion. That said, Harmon was still urging caution for folks already looking for a timeline. "Now, I say that with such caution because sometimes, the audience is like, 'So that means what a year, two years?' I could have said what I just said three years ago, and it would have been almost as accurate, and can you imagine if I had said that three years ago? That's me setting people up for three years of abusive neglect and making them feel forgotten, and it's hard enough to just say nothing," Harmon added. But while the idea may have been a vague concept in the past, the reality has now shifted from it no longer being "if it will happen" and is now at that "when it will happen" stage."

Last summer, McHale opened up about what the Community experience was like when he checked in with Michael Rosenbaum's (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) Inside of You podcast. Specifically, what it was like working with Chase and the incidents with him on set. In the following clip, McHale explains that he believes Chase wasn't a fan of the hours needed to produce each episode that would result in "not great moods" and times when production schedules were shifted to attempt to accommodate. He also discusses Chase's departure under "quite crazy circumstances," that "it could be tough some days; other days, great," and the last time he called his ex-co-star (all of which he covers in the clip above).