Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr To Release Offline Mode

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr is getting a new Offline Mode for those who want to experience the game without the internet.

NeocoreGames revealed that Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is getting a new update soon, as players will be able to experience Offline Mode. This is a completely free update to the game that will be implemented as a patch on May 23 and will be a completely separate game mode for you to choose from at the start of the game. That does mean, however, you can't just switch to Offline Mode on your current game, you have to start a new film to play in this mode. We have more info about it from their FAQ for you to check out.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr: Offline Mode

What is online mode in this context? Online mode refers to the game as it was before this update, so if you don't want anything to change, you can keep playing in this mode with your existing characters and participate in the Seasonal Journey and leaderboards.

What will happen to our current progress and characters? Are the characters transferable between modes? You can keep playing with your characters in online mode, and you keep your progress. However, a transfer between modes will not be possible. Offline characters are handled separately in your new offline account, you must create a new character if you wish to play in offline mode.

How is offline mode different to online mode? Simply, you don't need to be online to play. In turn, all online features, such as seasonal content, multiplayer, leaderboards, and social features, are disabled in this mode. Otherwise, you can play through the entire game and its DLC content offline. If you want to play without having to worry about connectivity, choose offline mode, otherwise, keep playing in online mode to access every online feature as well.

Does this new update indicate that support for Martyr is over? We're not at the end of the line. In fact, a new Hierophant Class DLC will be released in the near future. You'll assume the role of an Inquisitor who can call in multiple acolytes to form a squad. You'll have to use your faith and authority to inspire your acolytes to carry out the Emperor's will and and teach the Imperium's truth to all the heretics in the Caligari Sector.



