Van Halen Brutal to Watch in The Daily LITG for the 8th Of May, 2024

Van Halen's brutality topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Van Halen's brutality topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Van Halen Brutal to Watch in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends

LITG two years ago, Flash Funeral

LITG three years ago, Walmart Speaks

LITG four years ago – Gerard Jones and something about wrestling.

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown.

LITG five years ago – Cartmanning With Comicsgate

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book grader Jim Noble.

Kevin Colden, creator of Fishtown.

