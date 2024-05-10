Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, HBO, house of the dragon, max, season 2

House of the Dragon Cast, Showrunner Preview Season 2 & More (VIDEO)

With the second season kicking off on June 16th, Showrunner Ryan Condal and the cast take us behind the scenes of HBO's House of the Dragon.

Even with less than a month to go until HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon, don't think for one second that the "Game of Thrones" spinoff prequel series would let up on the whole "#TeamBlack vs. #TeamGreen" thing. In fact, that's one of the things that Condal and the cast discuss in a new behind-the-scenes featurette that was released earlier today. In addition, the team discusses being excited to be back – even though they realize that there's a lot of pressure on them to take things to another level after an impressive first season. And before you ask? Yes, there are some very cool looks at the season from both sides of the camera.

Here's a look behind the scenes of the returning series – followed by a look back at what else we know about the second season of HBO's House of the Dragon:

During the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, "All Must Choose" their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

