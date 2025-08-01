Posted in: Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: NPR, opinion, pbs, trump

Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) Set to Close Operations

With Trump stripping $1.1 billion in funding, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced it would be shutting down operations.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Congress gave Donald Trump's MARD (Make America REALLY Dumb) campaign a major boost when it approved Trump's $9 billion rescission package, which included stripping $1.1 billion in funding from PBS, NPR, and others under the umbrella of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) over the next two years. Depending on who you speak with, it was either done as a retaliation against PBS, NPR, and others who "spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as 'news'" and have "zero tolerance for non-leftist viewpoints," or to save money. Something to keep in mind: Trump's big, beautiful disaster of a bill is expected to jack up the deficit by at least $3.4 trillion over the next decade, based on the Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) scoring – so that "save money" reason seems kinda weak.

Unfortunately, the loss of funding is getting Trump and his lackeys the results they were looking for. Earlier today, the CPB announced that it will begin shutting down operations. Employees were informed earlier today that "the majority of staff positions will conclude with the close of the fiscal year on September 30, 2025." Following that, "a small transition team will remain through January 2026 to ensure a responsible and orderly closeout of operations," focusing on compliance matters, final distributions, and resolving long-term financial matters (including "ensuring continuity for music rights and royalties that remain essential to the public media system").

"Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations," CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison shared in a statement. "CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care." Harrison continued, "Public media has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life, providing educational opportunity, emergency alerts, civil discourse, and cultural connection to every corner of the country. We are deeply grateful to our partners across the system for their resilience, leadership, and unwavering dedication to serving the American people."

