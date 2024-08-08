Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, countdown, Jensen Ackles, prime video

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Gets Filming Update; Eric Dane on Cast

Countdown star Eric Dane shared that Prime Video's Jensen Ackles-starring streaming series is looking to start filming in September.

If you're a fan of Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys), then you must be loving the news that's been hitting just over the past few months. On top of the steady rumblings of an on-screen Supernatural reunion with Jared Padalecki happening at some point, we learned during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) that Ackles' Soldier Boy would be returning as a series regular during the fifth and final season of Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys – and co-starring with Aya Cash (Stormfront) in the Prime Video prequel series Vought Rising. And then there's his new series, the one that we're focusing on today – Derek Haas (NBC's "Chicago" franchise) and Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming Countdown. Now, thanks to an interview with his Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi for Interview, Eric Dane is offering an update on when Countdown will start filming and sharing the good vibes that he has about the cast so far.

"Yeah, I'm starting a show in September called 'Countdown' for Amazon. It's a very cool concept," Dane shared, giving us a starting point for filming. "The cast that's been established so far has been like, 'I get where their heads are at.' They're getting really good actors. And from what I understand, good people. You spend 15 hours on a set with somebody; let's make sure they're up to snuff. Because I've worked with some scoundrels, and it's not fun, dude," Dane added. In the Prime Video series, the actor plays Nathan Blythe, a Special Agent in Charge and a veteran with the Bureau for 22 years.

Prime Video's Countdown kicks off following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions. The cast includes Ackles, Eric Dane (Euphoria), Jessica Camacho (S.W.A.T.), Violett Bean (Death and Other Details, God Friended Me), Uli Latukefu (Young Rock, MaXXXine), and Elliot Knight (The Boys, Life Sentence).

For Haas, Countdown is the first project stemming from his overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios following his departure from Wolf Entertainment. After joining The Boys during its third season, Ackles signed a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for Chaos Machine Prods. – his company with his wife, Danneel Ackles. Along with having created the series, Haas will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

