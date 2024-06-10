Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, TV | Tagged: countdown, Eric Dane, euphoria, Jensen Ackles

Countdown: Eric Dane Joins Jensen Ackles, Prime Video Series Cast

Reports are "Euphoria" star Eric Dane has joined the cast of Derek Haas' Jensen Ackles-starring Prime Video thriller-drama series Countdown.

The cast announcements for Derek Haas (NBC's "Chicago" franchise), Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys), and Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming thriller-drama series Countdown continue to roll along. Last week, we learned that Amazon's 13-episode Prive Video series had tapped Jessica Camacho (The Flash, S.W.A.T.) to star opposite Ackles. We can now add Eric Dane's name to that list, with Deadline Hollywood announcing the Euphoria star's casting earlier today. The news comes as fans of HBO's Zendaya-starring & executive-producing series await word on when filming for the third season will get underway.

Prime Video's Countdown kicks off following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions.

Dane's Nathan Blythe is Special Agent in Charge and a veteran with the Bureau for 22 years. Here's a look at the official description/overview that was released: "Military cut, trim, fit, and packing an imposing glare, he's seen a lot in his days on the job, and he has a passion for fighting for justice. Though this isn't his first task force he's led, this one is different. He had already been looking into a potential deal going on with a foreign player trying to buy off DHS officers but was denied when he tried to open an investigation. After Darden's death, he took matters into his own hands and started going around certain people and keeping things tightly locked, including this opps team. He carefully assembled and handpicked everyone on it and doesn't hesitate to light a fire under them. He wants this solved by any means necessary."

For Haas, Countdown is the first project stemming from his overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios following his departure from Wolf Entertainment. After joining The Boys during its third season, Ackles signed a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for Chaos Machine Prods. – his company with his wife, Danneel Ackles. "We are incredibly excited to be back in business with Derek Haas," Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders shared. "He has an undeniable ability to enthrall audiences with thrilling storytelling and heart. We cannot wait for Prime Video's global customers to experience this dynamic series, led by our very talented star, Jensen Ackles." Along with having created the series, Haas will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

