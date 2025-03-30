Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: countdown, Jensen Ackles, the boys, vought rising

Countdown, The Boys, Vought Rising: Jensen Ackles Offers New Insights

Checking in with the Supernatural Then and Now podcast, Jensen Ackles offered some insights on Countdown, The Boys, and Vought Rising.

Between Showrunner Derek Haas's Countdown and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys and prequel spinoff series Vought Rising, Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) is being kept pretty busy over at Amazon's Prime Video. Of course, we can't forget an expected return as Russell Shaw on CBS's Justin Hartley-starring hit series Tracker. And that's not taking into account any producing projects he and his wife, Danneel Ackles, have in play. Checking in with hosts Rob Benedict and Richard Speight, Jr. on the latest edition of their Supernatural Then and Now podcast (examining Season 7 Ep. 3: "The Girl Next Door," which Ackles directed), Ackles touched based on how things are going with all of the series plates that he's been keeping spinning. Here's a look at some of the big takeaways:

During the interview, Ackles noted that he had finished filming Countdown four days ago and that he arrived in Toronto a day ago to start work on the fifth and final season of The Boys. As you can tell by the schedule he shared, Ackles noted that he didn't have a lot of turnaround time between wrapping one series and moving on to the next. Speaking of Countdown and Ackles as a director, he noted that his fellow cast members asked if he would consider directing an episode of the streaming series' second season. Making it clear that he wouldn't dive into speculation like that when there is no word yet on whether or not Season 2 will happen, Ackles was also hesitant to commit to the idea based on how busy his next 12 months are going to be.

If you're looking for details on The Boys, that's not going to happen. Ackles joked about Kripke probably having an "armed guard" waiting to make sure he doesn't spoil anything. When it comes to the scripts, Ackles shared that there's a multi-level process to be able to access them – one that makes him feel like he's "breaking into some government agency." As for Vought Rising, Ackles teased that while viewers might think that they know what's coming – this is Kripke we're talking about. "In true Kripke world, he loves to give you what you want in a way you don't you don't expect it."

